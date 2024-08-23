Ozempic on Wall Street’s list for 2027 Medicare drug negotiations

By Michael Erman
 
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Now that the U.S. government has negotiated prices for some Medicare program drugs effective in 2026, Wall Street analysts are betting on a 2027 list that will include Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster (NOVOb.CO) Ozempic for diabetes and have a limited impact on Big Pharma.

 
Other possible 2027 candidates include Pfizer’s (PFE.N) cancer drugs Ibrance and Xtandi, GSK’s (GSK.L) asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment Trelegy Ellipta, Teva’s (TEVA.TA) Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and Abbvie’s (ABBV.N) irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess, according to five analysts as well as researchers and company executives.
 
The drugs, which have been on the market since at least 2017, are among those that the Medicare health program spends the most on for people aged 65 and older or with disabilities. Regulators are due to announce the list of 15 more drugs by February of 2025.
 
Under President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), prices for 10 highly popular prescription drugs used by Medicare will be cut by 38% to 79% in 2026. The industry has fought the negotiation program, saying it will stifle innovation.
 
Government researchers predict that the use of diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss would raise the U.S. deficit over the next 10 years at its current price Medicare spent over $4.6 billion on the drug in 2022.

 
Bristol Myers’ Pomalyst and two other Abbvie drugs, Vraylar and Venclexta, may also be up for negotiation in 2027, analysts said.
 
“We are proud of the 10 agreements reached to bring new, lower prices to people with Medicare,” a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said in an email. “The Biden-Harris Administration will continue using every lever at our disposal to bring down costs for the American people.”
 
