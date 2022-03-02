https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/PAHO-says-women-disproportionately-affected-by-COVID-19-pandemic-Reuters-3-2-22.jpg 503 960 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2022-03-02 13:10:262022-03-02 13:11:29PAHO says women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic
PAHO says women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic
March 2, 2022; 11:21 AM EST
SANTIAGO, March 2 (Reuters) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday said that across the Americas the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the most vulnerable at greater risk and in a region rife with inequality women have been disproportionately affected.
Reporting by Anthony Esposito
