PAHO says women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic

SANTIAGO, March 2 (Reuters) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday said that across the Americas the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the most vulnerable at greater risk and in a region rife with inequality women have been disproportionately affected.

