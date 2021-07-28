Pandemic takes toll on athlete mental health at Tokyo Games

(Reuters; Gabrielle Tétrault-farber, Elaine Lies)

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) – Isolation and the absence of family and friends have taken a toll on athletes’ mental health at the Tokyo Olympics, with some struggling to cope with the challenges posed by the pandemic while carrying their country’s hopes on the global sports stage.

After her stunning exit from the women’s gymnastics team event on Tuesday, Simone Biles said she felt she had been carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders. That burden seems to have been exacerbated by a year a grief, loss and restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

“Usually you hang out in the village, all that stuff,” Biles said. “It does suck when you feel the weight of the world. There are no outlets with the amount of training that we do.”

Athletes have seen their pre-Olympic training disrupted by lockdowns and restricted access to athletic facilities, and the postponement of the Games fuelled concern about qualification schedules and the ability to travel internationally without contracting the virus.

Their families and friends can’t cheer for them in the stands in Tokyo and their movements are heavily restricted.

The pandemic prompted the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to steer clear of the bustle of the athletes village and stay at a nearby hotel for security reasons, something that takes the shine off an Olympic experience.

“Not saying that we don’t have a great set up,” Biles said. “We chose that to be COVID safe, the protocols and everything.”

Biles said she had been able to keep in touch with family by Facetime and text messages, giving her “all the support that I absolutely needed.”

“We have tons of resources available to us,” Biles added. “But I wanted to tough it out to the last minute, but obviously it didn’t work that way.”

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky, who also came into the Games with high expectations, said she understood the pressure Biles felt as an Olympian of her stature. She said their compatriots should be more concerned about what is happening in the world than whether she wins an Olympic title.

“Being Olympians it’s something that we all have to watch out for each other and help each other through and in times of need,” Ledecky said after winning gold in the first 1,500 metres swimming event for women ever staged at the Olympics.

‘A DIFFICULT ROAD’

Even prior to arriving in Tokyo, athletes were facing new and unfamiliar pressures linked to the pandemic. They had to find ways to train during lockdowns and qualify for the world’s biggest sporting event without compromising their health or that of their families and communities.

“It has been a difficult road since 2019,” said gymnast Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee, who beat the United States to win gold in the women’s team event.

“When we found out that the Games had been postponed because of the pandemic, our training base was closed. We were in quarantine for a year and a half and trained all that time.”

Other athletes contracted COVID-19 on their way to Tokyo, at the Games themselves or in the early stages of the pandemic, threatening to derail their years of gruelling work toward the Olympics.