Patients Are Front and Center During Snow Companies’ 20th Anniversary Celebrations

“We wanted this celebration to energize our people and to show that there’s something that’s bigger than just the number of years we’ve been around,” said Brenda Snow, Founder and CEO of Snow Companies. Blake Shewey, who has been named President of SNOW in May, added: “For those of us who joined SNOW when it was already the most recognized name in the patient engagement space, it’s been a thrill to encounter some of the patients who shaped our agency early on.”

A revolution in life science communication

The first three patients featured on 20patients.com, Brenda, Christy, and Gary, are living with multiple sclerosis. This reflects how the agency was founded around Brenda Snow sharing her own story of living with and treating MS. This sparked a small revolution in life science communication, since this was the moment biopharmaceutical companies began to talk with patients. “Patients are the product’s end-users and, arguably, the most pivotal stakeholders in the healthcare system,” said Corbin Wood, SNOW’s COO.