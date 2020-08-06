Patients prefer physicians who offer telemedicine during COVID-19 and beyond, says new Everyday Health and Klick Health research

Long-term telemedicine spike expected with prescription renewals and check-ups ranked as biggest drivers of phone/computer-based doctors’ appointments; telemedicine trend eluding young adults despite increased mental health challenges

NEW YORK, NY/TORONTO, ON – August 6, 2020 – Patients don’t just want a doctor with a good bedside manner, according to new Everyday Health and Klick Health research exploring the growth of telemedicine and its increasing popularity with patients who continue to have healthcare needs, even in the midst of a pandemic and a socially distanced world. The findings also suggest that even though widespread adoption of telemedicine has been fueled by the public health crisis, an increasing number of consumers expect it to stick around.

In the COVID-19 Wave II Study, almost half of all people surveyed said they prefer healthcare professionals who offer phone or web-conference-based consultations even though only 28 percent of them admitted to personally using telemedicine before COVID-19. The study polled American adults, the majority of whom said they have a health condition, such as an anxiety disorder, asthma, clinical depression, or Type 2 diabetes, and are familiar with telemedicine services.

“COVID-19 is certainly a tipping point for the acceleration of telemedicine and it will become routine for the evolved patient journey,” stated Nan-Kirsten Forte, MS, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Everyday Health Consumer. “This survey data, combined with other studies examining the year-on-year growth of telemedicine, indicate that it will become even more than a substitution for in-person doctor visits; it will become additive to clinical care, in particular, for managing chronic conditions.”

People look most to telemedicine for renewing prescriptions (45%), followed closely behind by getting regular check-ups (42%), looking into new conditions or symptoms (27%), and discussing lab test results with their physicians (25%).

“Patients’ needs don’t stop for a pandemic; they still need access to the prescriptions, treatments, and care that they have come to expect from their doctor,” said Klick Health Senior Vice President of Media Dave Leitner. “Telemedicine plays a critical part in helping patients navigate through this new reality and these findings reinforce that the healthcare industry’s focus on the patient journey is as important as ever.”

Treating pre-existing versus new conditions

Interestingly, less than a fifth of those surveyed said they would use telemedicine to consult with a new doctor or get new prescriptions, and even fewer look to it to get referrals for lab tests (14%) or medical specialists (12%) — reinforcing that telemedicine is being utilized more for treating pre-existing health conditions.

The most vocal telemedicine supporters are between 25 and 65 years old and are evenly made up of those who both have and have not been diagnosed with a health condition. Seventy-one percent of respondents in this age group expect telemedicine to grow due to COVID-19 compared to the 51% who predicted the trend a month earlier during the early stages of the outbreak.

Of those with a pre-existing condition, more patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic migraine, or asthma said they used telemedicine before COVID-19 than those with an anxiety disorder or Type 2 diabetes, and they expect it to grow in popularity.

Concern for young adults

The survey also uncovered some worrisome trends for young adults. More than any other cohort, 95% of 18-24 year olds said they were concerned about their mental health, experiencing increased anxiety, despair and loneliness, in addition to lower levels of resilience, in the face of COVID-19. Yet, this group ranked lowest in their familiarity with telemedicine and their likelihood to engage healthcare professionals who provide telemedicine post-pandemic.

