Paying mind to the payers

By Christiane Truelove | [email protected]

Though the diseases they treat are uncommon, rare disease drugs are no longer a rare sight in drug company pipelines – or approval lists. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than half (28 of 55, or 51 percent) of the novel drugs approved in 2023 were approved to prevent, diagnose, or treat a rare disease or condition. In the European Union, of the 77 positive opinions, 17 were orphan medicines.

Many of these drugs have great clinical promise but also high prices. For example, Hemgenix, developed by CSL Behring and uniQure as the first gene therapy for treating hemophilia B, launched at $3.5 million per dose. Bluebird bio’s Skysona, which is indicated to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), costs $3 million per dose. And bluebird’s Zynteglo, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with ß-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, is priced at $2.8 million per dose.

With higher price points than primary care products and much smaller patient populations, the success of the launches of rare disease drugs depends on convincing payers that these products have value and should be offered in their formularies. Where should marketers (and their agencies) start?

The basic things to do

“With regards to just the overall approach of rare disease versus primary care, one of the considerations that we take a look at is how a population is going to be impacted, really making sure that we drive towards where we’ve got an opportunity to segment out and look to our key opinion leaders that the payers are going to be involved with, as this is a smaller patient population,” says Curtis Wander, Pharm.D., director, content strategy, at Peregrine Market Access. “There are fewer thought leaders in the area [and we look at] how can we help support our manufacturers as they look to launch those strategies into a smaller area.”

According to Andrew Bast, chief strategic officer at Greater Than One, when it comes to talking to payers about rare disease products versus primary care products, “The reality is in rare disease, you lose the ability to talk population health. That’s where I find the biggest variable because you’re no longer talking, populations at a population level. You are talking truly small communities. And so every person actually can become a significant variable when you scale it up. That’s why we actually end up talking less at the population level, and more about making an impact in a defined community.”

Wander adds that manufacturers need to understand that each payer is unique in their approach, and there isn’t one message or universal payer interaction that’s going to happen. “Every payer has their own ethos and approach on how they manage their formulary and how they have their benefits structured, and our manufacturing clients need to be aware that there’s different approaches to different people. Do they own their own PBM or not? Are they aligned to the PBM or are they a standalone PBM? Are they vertically integrated with their specialty pharmacies? There’s a whole host of pieces that need to be built back. But it’s a unique message, and it needs to be driven through each customer.”

According to Kimberly Irish, Ph.D., partner and senior VP of market strategy at Peregrine, a lot of pre-launch preparation is needed to ensure a rare disease product’s launch goes well. “To set the product up for success, you have to do a couple of things. The first thing you have to do, in our opinion, is ask, how do you define an unmet need in the market? Is it a clinical unmet need? Is it an economic unmet need? You can build out a story that eventually can be solved by bringing your product to market, then solve it with a clinical story. And then the last thing we try to do is demonstrate a cost impact, the cost impact of the product on the plan and to model how this product will impact the budget.”

In developing market insights, while manufacturers and agencies may hearken back to past experiences with past drug launches as much as possible, when it comes to the rare disease space, there is usually no one sort of comparator. As a result, “what we find ourselves doing is being very diligent about our analog selection,” says Zach Guarino, general manager, director of market insights at Peregrine. “Usually that means having to combine and layer multiple different, disparate data sets or sources of information. And doing that in a meaningful way can be challenging.” This means identifying and drawing from as many appropriate and applicable data sources as possible.

Irish says marketers of rare disease drugs need to keep an eye on the broader context – the audience. “In a payer space, they are managing entire populations across many different drugs and diseases. And so I think maintaining that sort of that perspective, in that broader view, can be beneficial.”

Guarino says Peregrine uses access decision models, an interactive, customizable tool that can allow a given payer to take baseline data, and tailor it so that it fits their population of members. “We find that sort of breaks a little bit of the barrier of skepticism that payers can tend to have … it sort of brings the underlying data into their world a little bit more, makes it a little bit more relatable.”

Additionally, Peregrine, akin to other market access agencies, has payer advisory groups with whom they review messaging. “There’s no reason not to test things before you put them in into the world, with representatives of your target audience,” Guarino says. “Developing these materials and resources in a vacuum is a huge mistake, right? And you can do a lot to increase your likelihood of having your presentations, your messages, the data you present, all these things, land well and have a greater impact just by testing them first.”

Patient access remains key

“The rare disease patient journey is complex, and access is foundational to any successful launch,” states Elizabeth Cobb, Pharm.D, group strategic planning director at Mosaic Group, An IPG Health Company (and Med Ad News’ Category III Agency of the Year). “A robust strategy to ensure patient access as early as possible post launch is key.”

Cobb says in rare disease, timely patient access is especially important because it is often an undeserved population in great need of treatment. “In addition to the key success factors for any specialty drug launch, such as delivering a clear and compelling value proposition, rare disease products have unique needs and opportunities,” she says. “It starts with understanding the market landscape and clearly mapping out the defined patient population and the nuances specific to the rare population that is being treated. This becomes especially important for payers.”

While some launch elements can apply across rare disease therapy types, Cobb points out that a successful launch for an oral medication will look different than that of a more complicated treatment like gene therapy. For example, more complex therapies may need expanded office support resources.

“Rare disease is also a hotbed for creativity as there’s plenty of opportunity for experimentation when it comes to reaching target audiences in meaningful and innovative ways,” Cobb adds.

According to Guarino, “one of the things we’ve heard loud and clear via qualitative market research and dealing with rare diseases is that there’s maybe a greater opportunity for manufacturers to add value and into payer organizations through some of those

education-type pieces.”

Agency experts say by partnering with advocacy groups, manufacturers can drive support for early patient access. Bast says advocacy groups can help put pressure on payers to acknowledge that there is “a real human benefit” to a treatment. “There are some excellent ones out there, like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, who have essentially laid the groundwork for how patient advocacy groups should involve themselves,” he says.

Cobb advises building grassroots support with local, regional, and national opinion leaders, and partner with the research and development community. Manufacturers should also streamline patient access with support resources to allow patients to start treatment efficiently. “In rare disease, support programs are often synonymous with the branded product, so the experience needs to live up to the drug’s promise by accommodating the challenging and dynamic patient journey,” she says.

Ideally, work with patient advocacy groups should really begin as the manufacturer is designing the Phase III clinical trials, according to Bast. “I always advise that we bring in the patient advocacy groups in the Phase III clinical trial design, [so] the design is done that can demonstrate improvements for what matters to these patients, as opposed to some obscure scales that aren’t used in clinical practice.”

More often, however, the agency is brought in after the trial has been designed. “Then we have to work with what we have, and we try to see if we can create some analogs and use some of them as part of the conversation with managed care,” Bast says.

Getting the PIE assembled

Experts say marketing teams need to plan for early payer engagements in the rare disease space by using preapproval information exchange (PIE). Manufacturers have been able to engage in PIE discussions with payers since the Pre-approval Information Exchange (PIE) Act signed into law as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which put guardrails around the guidelines set in Section 114 of the FDA Modernization Act of 1997. The PIE Act contains provisions that clarify the types of data that drug and device manufacturers can share with payers before FDA approval/clearance and provides a safe harbor from misbranding laws that govern the dissemination of product claims.

“Disease state education is critical because payer and population health decision makers may be less familiar with each individual rare disease,” Cobb says. “Additionally, marketers need to communicate the value this new treatment is bringing to a population that likely had limited or no treatment options available prior, especially if there is a need to elevate the urgency to treat. To gauge budget impact, payers will need a clear picture of the patient population size. It’s important to keep in mind that while your individual rare disease may be very small, payers are starting to collectively look at the overall impact of the numerous rare diseases which all carry high costs.”

The PIE can help payers understand the clinical evidence of the drug and what that will bring to the market, Irish says. “They’re very straightforward, they’re not a marketing play at all,” she says. “They answer questions such as, ‘what’s the clinical trial design? How many patients are in it? What were the demographics of the patient population? What are the outcomes of the trials?’ It’s straightforward, no interpretation. This is the data, you look at it, you make your interpretation. Is the drug safe? Here’s the safety data. Here’s any long-term lab results we have. You present that information, and then someone can look at that and determine what where this product might fit into their formulary or their plan.”

Guarino adds, “If manufacturers do their due diligence, do appropriate sorts of market research ahead of time that they can of identify where are the information gaps that they can come prepared to help fill for payer audiences ahead of time, that just honestly amounts to value added in that presentation.”

AI’s potential role in message building

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare marketing (and every other aspect of our lives) continues to be debated, agencies and their clients are proceeding cautiously. Guarino says Peregrine has found some use in leveraging AI to increase the efficiency and time to complete data analyses.

Bast says one of the biggest challenges payers and manufacturers have is identifying and finding rare disease patients, “particularly patients who are lost in the haze of either missed diagnosis or misdiagnosis.” Greater Than One has used AI in that process, “finding the difficult to find” by mining the longitudinal data and searching for different signals.

“The longitudinal data sets will only give you interactions within the healthcare system,” he says. “What it doesn’t do is allow you to attach the human that’s at the heart of this rare disease, and their experiences, their approaches to find out more information, and their approaches to self medication, self diagnostic, and self treatment.”

Greater Than One uses what it calls a “rare reach” model to identify different procedure purchases and demographic data, mine through the longitudinal claims, whether prescriptions or lab tests, to try and create a richer profile for payers. By doing this, Greater Than One seeks to assure payers “we are trying to get the right patient in, and not the masses, because obviously, they don’t want to pay for the masses.”

Launching in rare disease requires a clear strategy and approach to identify patients and the doctors treating them due to the small population, according to Cobb, who adds that data sources, such as IPG Health’s Acxiom data spine, allow Mosaic to segment populations based on demographics, healthcare signals from the agency’s medical claims data, behaviors, and psychographics. “For rare diseases, this segmentation is crucial, as it helps identify specific patient populations, caregivers, and healthcare providers who are most likely to benefit from the product. By leveraging data and analytics, we can ensure that our marketing efforts for rare disease products are tailored to the unique customer needs.”

Cobb points out that there are times in rare disease where researchers are dealing with an underdiagnosed population, potentially lacking defined ICD 10 codes, which can make data analysis more challenging. “AI may begin to address some of these traditional data gaps with its ability to take a new approach to gathering information.”

Mosaic is also tracking how payers are exploring new approaches to AI. “Staying up to date on payer approaches to using AI in the prior authorization (PA) review process can inform resources developed for providers and their practices,” Cobb says. “We want access resources to align with AI algorithms to minimize friction points when possible. We may develop targeted payer tactics based on the way they implement AI technologies.”

Cobb says Mosaic is powered by IPG Health’s sophisticated data, tech, and AI-fueled platforms, “and we’ve also started interacting with AI through various partners. By engaging with Techspert, we have experienced the benefits of AI support via KOL recruitment as well as reshaping the traditional output of transcripts into actionable insights instantly via a fully compliant generative AI chat assistant.”

IPG Health sister agency 90NORTH uses AI to detect and monitor what stakeholders are sharing about their experiences with a brand or category and employ smart machine learning models and metrics to change their experience. “We are currently using AI in this way to support insight mining for one of our current clients,” Cobb says. “The insights garnered from initiatives such as these enable our clients to motivate and engage with stakeholders more effectively. Beyond insight mining, our creative art team has utilized generative AI tools like Adobe Firefly for ideation and generating comps during campaign concepting. They also work with Photoshop’s generative AI tools for quick retouching. By leveraging these tools, we enhance our creative capabilities, improve efficiency and productivity, and produce high-quality, innovative work that meets the evolving demands of our clients and audiences.”