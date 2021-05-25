Peanuts and the crack of the bat: Pro sports ramp up Covid vaccination drive

May 25, 2021; 9:51 AM EDT

(Reuters; Amy Tennery)

For Debra Wiest, a 53-year-old teacher and lifelong New York Mets fan, the choice to get her COVID-19 vaccine at the club’s Citi Field was simple: She feels safe there.

“I wanted to come home,” said Wiest of the beloved American ritual of attending a Major League Baseball (MLB) game, complete with peanuts and Cracker Jack served in the stands, that was banned due to the pandemic throughout the 2020 regular season.

“This is where we spend our summers – we go to as many games as we can,” she said.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that she could pick up a pair of free tickets, as the Mets launched a promotion Monday offering game vouchers for fans getting inoculated inside the vacant sports bar attached to their stadium.

