Peregrine Market Access announces four promotions, including Curtis Wander, PharmD, FAMCP, to partner

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has promoted 4 employees to the following positions:

Curtis Wander, PharmD, FAMCP, to Partner, Director of Content Strategy

Lisa Paciorek to Senior Vice President, Account Director

Jennifer Schmid to Chief of Staff

McKenna Jacobson to Account Director

“Curtis is a former payer who is invaluable to the strategic arm of our business, integral to the high quality of work we deliver, and a voice that our clients and employees respect,” said John Guarino, president and managing partner of Peregrine Market Access. “Promoting Curtis to the highest level of leadership at the company reflects his indispensable role and my confidence in him to help take our company to the next level.”

Prior to joining Peregrine Market Access, Wander oversaw clinical pharmacy operations and was the residency program director at SelectHealth, part of Intermountain Healthcare, an integrated health system serving Intermountain West’s commercial, Medicare, managed Medicaid, and exchange lines of business. He earned his doctoral degree in pharmacy from the University of Toledo and completed an accredited pharmacy residency in managed care at SelectHealth. Wander has been recognized by the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy as a Fellow (FAMCP) for his sustained excellence in the pharmacy profession and exceptional contributions, long-term commitment, and active participation in the organization. He has also been recognized as a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist (BCPS).

“Lisa, McKenna, and Jennifer have excelled in their respective positions and earned promotion to the next level of their careers,” explained Scott Neverett, SHRM-CP, partner and director of Human Resources at Peregrine Market Access. “We look forward to seeing the great things they will accomplish in their new roles.”

As Senior Vice President, Account Director, Paciorek will lead and manage Peregrine’s relationships for key client accounts, providing strategic direction, brand stewardship, and accountability for compliance, forecasting, and profitability. Additionally, she will manage direct reports within Peregrine’s Account Services team. Through exceptional leadership and close partnerships with her clients, Paciorek has successfully launched new products and indications, revamped patient support programs, and uncovered pivotal managed market strategies. Her experience spans many therapeutic areas including orphan rare diseases, obesity, oncology, women’s health, pulmonology, neurology,

immunology, and gastroenterology. Paciorek joined Peregrine Market Access in 2021 as an account director and became a vice president, account director in 2022. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English Language Arts from SUNY New Paltz.

In her new role as Chief of Staff, Schmid will oversee business, executive, and operational initiatives under the guidance of senior leadership and department heads, aimed at improving organizational processes and procedures. She joined Peregrine in 2021 as an executive assistant to the president, having previously worked as a program coordinator at Skidmore College. Schmid earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University at Buffalo (SUNY).

As an Account Director, Jacobson will manage cross-functional teams to meet client needs and foster positive relationships with client representatives. This position also supports new business development efforts. Jacobson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from California Lutheran University. Following graduation, she spent 3 years in marketing positions prior to joining Peregrine Market Access in 2021 as an account executive.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (2022, 2021). The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and also has offices in Santa Monica, California, and Paris, France. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

Source: Peregrine Market Access