Peregrine Market Access announces two new hires: Mawais Farooqui and Lewis Clarke

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announced the hiring of Mawais Farooqui as a data analyst and Lewis “Lewi” Clarke as an associate account executive.

In Farooqui’s role at Peregrine Market Access, he will work closely with the Market Insights and Digital Modeling divisions to conduct research, analyze data, and develop strategic reports for Peregrine’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. Prior to joining Peregrine, Farooqui worked as a population- based analyst and reporting analyst for MVP Health Care, a not-for-profit health insurer serving New York and Vermont. He is proficient in multiple programming languages, including Python and Structured Query Language. Farooqui earned his bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University at Albany, State University of New York.

“Our team is composed of innovative problem solvers, and Mawais is an excellent addition,” said Zach Guarino, general manager, Market Insights at Peregrine Market Access. “He has the skill set and passion to help us derive insights from data to help our clients overcome the business challenges they face in their roles.”

“We have high expectations for Mawais to help us further advance our healthcare economics and digital modeling offerings,” added Sean D’Evelyn, PhD, general manager, Digital Modeling at Peregrine Market Access. “His experience in healthcare and understanding of the critical role data plays in driving informed decisions will enable him to make meaningful contributions.”

In Clarke’s role at Peregrine Market Access, he will help manage client accounts, providing operational and accounting support and analyses. Clarke started at Peregrine in 2023 as part of the company’s paid internship program where he has worked in a cross-functional role, assisting the Operations, Account Services, Market Insights, and Digital Modeling departments. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Manhattan College, in Riverdale, New York.

“Lewi is the consummate team player, always willing to lend a hand where needed,” said Jennifer Peckins, vice president, Account Services at Peregrine Market Access. “His financial acumen, attention to detail, and personable nature make him an asset to the company.” Both Farooqui and Clarke work out of the Peregrine Market Access headquarters in Saratoga Springs.

About Peregrine Market Access