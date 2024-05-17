Peregrine Market Access promotes Alyson Popa, Jennifer Sparano, and Stacey Thomas

Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has promoted Alyson Popa to Account Director, Jennifer Sparano to Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communications, and Stacey Thomas to Vice President, Director of Project Management.

As an Account Director, Popa serves as a liaison between Peregrine and assigned clients, fostering positive relationships and overseeing projects from development through execution. With more than 20 years of experience in communications, 8 years of which were dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry, she has worked across multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiology, neurology, and orphan diseases. Popa earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism mass communication and a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication from St. Bonaventure University in Bonaventure, New York.

“Projects thrive under Alyson’s leadership,” said Kathryn Evans, partner and director of client engagement at Peregrine Market Access. “She knows how to build cross-functional teams and her communication skills are exceptional.”

In her new role, Sparano leads internal and external communications for the company, as well as public relations and copywriting for client projects. She has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing and communications that have spanned numerous medical specialties. Sparano is adept at delivering insights-driven, strategic content to payer, physician, patient, employee, corporate, and investor audiences. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Yale University and a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Sparano is a member of the Public Relations Society of America.

“Jenny is an expert communicator and her contributions to our clients and company have been invaluable,” said John Guarino, president and managing partner at Peregrine Market Access. “She is extremely knowledgeable and a great leader who helps elevate the quality of our work.”

As VP, director of project management, Thomas is responsible for strategically planning and managing the operational workflow of the organization. Additionally, she collaborates with other Peregrine leaders to establish best practices and drive continuous process improvement initiatives to optimize company performance. Thomas has more than 15 years of project management experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. She has worked across dozens of disease states and successfully managed numerous product launches, ranging from a first-of-its-kind gene therapy to novel rare disease treatments and blockbuster brands.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.