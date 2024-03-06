Peregrine Market Access promotes four employees

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has promoted 4 employees to the following positions:

Kate Bobear, Senior Art Director

Monica Kessler, Senior Art Director

Nicole Salatel, PharmD, Senior Medical Strategist

Christian Willis, PharmD, RPh, Senior Medical Strategist

In their new roles as senior art directors, Bobear and Kessler each work closely with Peregrine’s content and medical strategists to develop effective marketing materials and communications, providing the creative vision for how to make complex subject matter visually compelling and easy-to-consume for busy healthcare decision-makers. They both possess expansive skillsets in data visualization, graphic design, and illustration. Bobear earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design with a concentration in advertising from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Kessler earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

In their new roles as senior medical strategists, Salatel and Willis use their extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and background in hospital and retail pharmacy to guide clients on communication and commercialization strategies across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Through their work, they uncover clinical unmet needs and help demonstrate the value of medical products. Both Salatel and Willis earned Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Science (ACPHS) in Albany, New York.

“We are fortunate to have a talented, hardworking team of professionals at Peregrine Market Access and Kate, Monica, Nikki, and Christian are among the cream of the crop,” said Scott Neverett, SHRM-CP, partner and director of Human Resources at Peregrine Market Access. “We look forward to watching them continue to grow in their careers.”

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes

Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (2022, 2021). The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

Source: Peregrine Market Access