Peregrine Market Access promotes Jennifer Schmid and Ronald Deng, PharmD

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announces the promotion of Jennifer Schmid to Partner, the highest level of leadership at the company, and Ronald Deng, PharmD, to Senior Content Strategist. Schmid serves as chief of staff at Peregrine Market Access. She oversees business, executive, and operational initiatives in collaboration with senior leadership and department heads, aimed at improving organizational processes and procedures. She joined Peregrine in 2021 as an executive assistant to the president, having previously worked as a program coordinator at Skidmore College. Schmid earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University at Buffalo (SUNY).

“Jennifer is talented, and incredibly supportive of the people in this organization,” said John Guarino, president and managing partner at Peregrine Market Access. “She is dedicated to the growth and development of this company, and through her efforts, our workstreams have improved across departments.”

Schmid joins the following partners at Peregrine Market Access: John Guarino, president and managing partner; Kimberly Irish, PhD, director of medical strategy; Kat Evans, director of client engagement; Scott Neverett, SHRM-CP, director of human resources and corporate culture; Lisette Garrison, chief financial officer; Curtis Wander, PharmD, FAMCP, director of content strategy; and Roger Haskins, director of creative services.

Deng is an alumnus of the University of Southern California (USC) where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He also earned a master’s degree in healthcare decision analysis and a doctor of pharmacy degree from the USC School of Pharmacy. In his new role as senior content strategist, Deng will lead projects in collaboration with an interdepartmental team of strategists, copywriters, art directors, and account service representatives to help clients identify opportunities for managed market–focused content development.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people gain access to the diagnostics and treatments they need. Peregrine Market Access has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (2022, 2021). The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.