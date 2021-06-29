Peregrine Market Access to cover healthcare costs for employees and their families

— Bold initiative spotlights Peregrine’s commitment to advancing access to healthcare

(June 29, 2021) Saratoga Springs, NY — Peregrine Market Access, a leading consultant agency for the life sciences industry, announced today that it is covering full healthcare expenses for employees and their families as part of an enhancement to its employee healthcare benefit package.

The Saratoga Springs–based company began providing state-of-the-art healthcare (medical, dental, and vision) coverage at no cost to its employees as of June 1, 2021. This means no premium, deductible, copays, or out-of-pocket expenses for in-network healthcare. Peregrine’s employee healthcare plan is through BlueCross BlueShield and includes an extensive national network of providers. In fact, 93% of providers and 95% of hospitals nationwide are included in the in-network coverage. The benefit applies to all four coverage tiers (employee only, employee and spouse, employee and child(ren), and family). Peregrine has more than 50 employees and is rapidly growing.

“Since our expertise is in market access—which makes it possible for more people to get the treatments and medicines they need—paying for the healthcare of our employees and their families is a way of putting our mission to expand access to healthcare into practice,” said John Guarino, president, managing partner, and founder of Peregrine Market Access. “Statistically, a quarter of all adults in employer health plans are classified as underinsured, and we know that can often lead to financial hardship, as well as delays or outright avoidance in getting care. We want to ensure our employees never feel that burden and can access the healthcare they need without hesitation.”

Peregrine’s leadership team is hoping that 100% of its employees will participate in the new healthcare benefit package. Additionally, the company is asking employees to participate in a supporting, voluntary survey that aims to collect anonymized data to assess the link among healthcare coverage, healthcare utilization, and overall health. As a research-driven company, Peregrine is interested in comparing baseline survey results with future survey data. The results will be compared to other national health surveys with the possibility of publishing the outcomes.

ABOUT PEREGRINE MARKET ACCESS

Peregrine Market Access is a leading full-service agency that provides expertise to the life sciences industry in all facets of market access: Consulting and Policy Services, Communications, Payer Public Relations, Market Research and Analysis, Digital Decision Modeling, Publication Services, and Contract Sales. Peregrine was founded in 2016 by President John Guarino, a thought leader in market access, and includes partners Jim Mittler, PhD, Scott Neverett, Mary Pietryga, MBA, Brian Ward, and Lisette Garrison, all of whom have decades of experience on both the agency and manufacturer sides. Peregrine is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and will be opening an office in Los Angeles, California, in August 2021. Learn more at peregrinemarketaccess.com.

“Our organization was created for the good of our staff and their families and we will continue to do everything we can to thrive together,” added Guarino. “This is an important step forward in changing the way we view and value healthcare in the United States. Why not start with our own team?”

“It’s game-changing to be part of a company that recognizes the importance of employee well-being and peace of mind,” explained Jessica Vedder, a senior project manager at Peregrine Market Access and mother of two young children. “I’m so grateful to be part of a company that’s passionate about executing on its values in every way.”

