Peregrine Market Access welcomes Ashley Budd to creative services department

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announces the hiring of Ashley Budd as the newest member of the Creative Services department.

Budd joined Peregrine Market Access in February 2024 as part of the company’s graduate intern program and has now been hired as a junior art director. In her new role, Budd supports the creative and visual development of omnichannel marketing and communications projects for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. From creative concepting through executing design elements for digital and print campaigns, advertisements, and communication initiatives, Budd collaborates with a multidisciplinary team of senior art directors, content strategists, and medical writers to generate compelling materials. She also lends her design capabilities to help produce social media content for Peregrine.

“Ashley quickly impressed the team with her talent, positivity, and work ethic,” said Roger Haskins, partner and director of Creative Services at Peregrine Market Access. “She has a bright future ahead of her and we’re thrilled that she’s starting her career with us.”

Budd earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design with honors from the State University of New York at Oswego, where she also served as a teaching assistant. She will be working out of Peregrine’s Saratoga Springs office.

ABOUT PEREGRINE MARKET ACCESS

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes the following: Communications Agency; Contract Account and Sales Team; Digital Modeling; Market Insights; Publication and Media Strategy; Reimbursement Solutions; Strategy and Consulting; and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to FDA-approved diagnostics and treatments. Peregrine Market Access is nationally recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and also has offices in Santa Monica, California and Paris, France. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

Source: Peregrine Market Access