Peregrine Market Access welcomes summer interns

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, welcomes Shota Tchavtchavadze and Clare Hegener as part of the company’s 2024 summer internship program.

Peregrine Market Access offers college and postgraduate students real-world learning experiences by exposing them to the day-to-day business of the market access industry. Interns are matched with a department or business unit based on their interests, skills, and experience. Throughout their internships, they will have opportunities to collaborate with members of cross-functional teams, gain insight into the world of payer marketing and communications, and learn from experienced industry professionals.

Tchavtchavadze, who is working under the supervision of the Medical Strategy department at Peregrine Market Access, is a PharmD candidate at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) in Albany, New York. He is the first of several PharmD students from ACPHS who will complete a 6-week rotation through Peregrine starting this summer and continuing through the end of the year. Previously, Tchavtchavadze completed pharmacy internships at Nuvance Health and ShopRite. He earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences from ACPHS and has received his immunization delivery certification through the American Pharmacists Association.

Hegener is a marketing major at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. She will work under the supervision of Peregrine’s Corporate Communications and Market Insights teams during a 10-week internship. Hegener graduated, with honors, from Saratoga Springs High School in Saratoga Springs, New York. “As a company, we value being smart and thoroughly enjoy sharing our knowledge with the next generation of professionals,” said Scott Neverett, partner, director of human resources at Peregrine Market Access. “Our investment in these internships has been a win-win and we expect to continue these programs each year.”

