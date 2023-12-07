‘Perfect storm’ shines spotlight on market access

By Maria Fontanazza • [email protected]

As the pressure to demonstrate product value is higher than ever, market access has an elevated importance today. In this year’s Healthcare Agency Roundtable we took a deeper dive into the topic and also spent some extra time with Andrew Gottfried, CEO of Entrée Health, to learn more about the challenges and opportunities in market access and healthcare marketing.

Med Ad News: Lately it feels like market access is one of the hottest topics in the pharmaceutical industry. You’ve been working in market success for most of your career; can you explain why its importance is on the rise?

Andrew Gottfried: We like to tease that market access is an overnight sensation 20 years in the making. But in all seriousness, market access has always been ultra-important to those of us working in the space, so it’s rewarding to see greater recognition across the industry.

We’re in the middle of a perfect storm that’s shining a spotlight on market access: small target patient populations + high investment costs + Wall Street pressure to replace blockbuster revenues = high drug prices. Those high prices are keeping payers up at night, and manufacturers have a greater onus than ever to demonstrate products’ clinical, economic, and social value in all segments and to all stakeholders. That effort can include everything from government/regulatory affairs, pricing, health economics, patient support, distribution, and pharmacy networks to value communications, data analytics, technology-driven pull-through, stakeholder engagement, market research, and more.

At the end of the day, what matters more than a patient’s ability to access the medication they’ve been prescribed, whether that be at the pharmacy, at the hospital or physician’s office, or at home?

Med Ad News: What are some of the biggest challenges your market access clients are facing in today’s marketplace?

Gottfried: A recurring challenge for most manufacturers is pull-through, or the ability to communicate relevant cost, coverage, and support information to HCPs and their office staff to help them make appropriate prescribing decisions for their unique patient populations. We’re starting to see a positive impact in this area, thanks to the strategic use of data-driven tools for sales teams. Good pull-through means that patients are getting access to the medications they need and having a positive experience along the way, so that’s something we can all get behind.

Breaking through the noise of today’s marketplace is another area where we see manufacturers struggling. Again, all stakeholders are ultimately humans, and there’s a lot of information coming at us all the time. Manufacturers are looking for new ways to be smart with their account engagement strategies, market spend, and measuring impact. It’s an area ripe for innovation, and that excites us because that’s where our team thrives.

Med Ad News: Now flip that, and tell me about the biggest challenges you’re facing at the helm of a market access communications agency.

Gottfried: One of our biggest challenges is also an opportunity, and that’s further diversifying our workforce. Healthcare communications isn’t ultra-flashy and often doesn’t get the same attention that other sectors do, so we have to work a little harder to recruit teams that reflect the geographic, cultural, and behavioral characteristics of both our primary audience of healthcare professionals and our secondary audience of patients across the globe. This problem isn’t unique to Entrée Health, which is why groups like the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame are collaborating with multiple agencies on campaigns like Advertise Your Why, which aims to recruit BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ individuals into the healthcare marketing and advertising space.

Another challenge we’re facing in today’s marketplace is a shift in partnerships between agencies and manufacturers. Some manufacturers are choosing to work with multiple agencies instead of committing to one agency partnership. While diversification is a positive, sacrificing the benefits of a deep, mutually-vested, long-term relationship can be detrimental to brand and company success. We’re working to strike a balance between what’s best for our clients’ procurement goals while creating partnerships that work to the benefit of market access goals; the two aren’t always symbiotic.

Med Ad News: What is one thing you’d like the pharmaceutical industry to know about market access that they may not know today?

Gottfried: Market Access is successful when life-changing and life-saving therapies are accessible to everyone who needs them. In order for that to happen, there are three journeys that must be aligned, synchronized, and fully integrated: A reimbursement/coverage journey to ensure medications will be paid for, a distribution journey to ensure drugs physically reach patients through efficient channels, and a patient journey that works to eliminate barriers to access from the time of diagnosis through ongoing treatment. Working on any of these journeys in a silo will never elevate access – and ultimately outcomes – the same way that an integrated approach will.

Med Ad News: What’s the relationship between market access, HCP, and patient marketing agencies? What do you think it should be?

Gottfried: At our best, we all put the needs of the brand – and, really, the patient – above everything else. Great ideas can come from anywhere, and if an HCP agency or marketer has insight that will help solve a reimbursement challenge, everyone’s better off for it. Territoriality doesn’t have to be a factor if we stop to think about the ultimate customer – the patient – and work together for the betterment of their care. I’m always thrilled when clients encourage all their partners to keep the patient at the center of the conversation.

Med Ad News: What excites you about the future in market access?

Gottfried: It’s exciting to see market access turn the attention from purely the economic side of healthcare into really focusing on the patient experience in a more holistic manner: not only the clinical choice of what product to prescribe but making sure patients can get to the treatment center, that the product is affordable and easy to use, that there are physicians available, able, and willing to administer or prescribe, wherever a patient may be. At the end of the day, the patient is who it’s all about.