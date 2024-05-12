Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France

Pfizer

Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) – Leading healthcare companies Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) announced on Sunday new investments in France worth a total of nearly $1 billion, ahead of the start of this year’s annual ‘Choose France’ business summit.
 
Pfizer said it would invest 500 million euros ($538.5 million) in France to build up its research and development work in the country, while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.
 

Their investment pledges came as President Emmanuel Macron prepared to kick off on Monday the annual ‘Choose France’ event aimed at wooing big overseas businesses and investors.
 
France announced earlier on Sunday 100 new jobs in Paris at Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N), and investments from other firms such as German aviation company Lilium.

 

 

/by
You might also like
psoriasisWith positive Phase II data, Nimbus’ psoriasis therapeutic poised to challenge BMS
SanofiSanofi, AstraZeneca report promising RSV pediatric data ahead of Pfizer Adcomm
BioNTechCash-rich BioNTech broadens scope as COVID shot sales slide
PfizerPfizer mulls cost cuts on volatile COVID products demand
IndegeneIndegene to help scale up AstraZeneca’s omnichannel operations across the globe
AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine suffers a setback in nasal spray trial
Industry veterans launch $310M VC fund for biotech startups
mifepristoneU.S. appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug
Exclusive: Biden to put tariffs on China medical supplies – sourcesShionogiJapan’s Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage...
PharmaLive