https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ReutersPfizerlogo12-2-2022.jpg 866 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-12 08:48:492024-05-13 09:29:14Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France
Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France
Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France
PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) – Leading healthcare companies Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) announced on Sunday new investments in France worth a total of nearly $1 billion, ahead of the start of this year’s annual ‘Choose France’ business summit.
Pfizer said it would invest 500 million euros ($538.5 million) in France to build up its research and development work in the country, while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.