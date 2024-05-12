Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) – Leading healthcare companies Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) announced on Sunday new investments in France worth a total of nearly $1 billion, ahead of the start of this year’s annual ‘Choose France’ business summit.

Pfizer said it would invest 500 million euros ($538.5 million) in France to build up its research and development work in the country, while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.