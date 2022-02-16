Pfizer and BioNTech Omicron-targeted vaccine delayed – BioNTech CEO

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Delivery of Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE’s vaccine to combat the Omicron COVID-19 variant was delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than expected data gathering process, BionTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Germany’s Bild on Thursday.

Once the vaccine is ready, the company would assess whether it was still needed, Sahin said.

“If the wave ends, that does not mean it can’t begin again,” he told Bild in a video interview, adding that BioNTech was in a position to continue creating new vaccines as variants emerged if needed.