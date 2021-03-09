Pfizer, BioNTech can raise capacity to 3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2022: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – BioNTech SE could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with partner Pfizer Inc next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with the German company’s chief executive officer.

While BioNTech could increase manufacturing capacity in principle, it depends on demand and factors such as requirement of additional boost to vaccinations, CEO Ugur Sahin told Bloomberg News. (bloom.bg/3enSGMp)

Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

 

