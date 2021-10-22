Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy in trial in children

October 22, 2021; 9:08 AM EDT
 
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) – The Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.

Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with 3 who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

 

