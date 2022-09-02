Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac’s patent infringement claims

Sept 2 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac’s European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

In July, CureVac had filed a patent lawsuit against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, seeking fair compensation from the company and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual properly rights.

Pfizer and BioNTech later filed a complaint with a U.S. district court, seeking a judgment that they did not infringe U.S. patents held by CureVac.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also facing patent infringement lawsuits from other companies. read more

Last month, rival mRNA vaccine maker Moderna filed a patent lawsuit against the companies related to their COVID-19 shot. read more

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters