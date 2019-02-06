Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Politics > Senate > Pfizer CEO Bourla plans to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Pfizer CEO Bourla plans to testify at Senate drug pricing hearing

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

 

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Albert Bourla plans to testify later this month at a Senate hearing examining rising prescription drug prices.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, ranking member of the committee on Monday invited executives from seven pharmaceutical companies to testify at the hearing.

Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that its CEO Ken Frazier plans to testify. The other companies invited to send executives are AbbVie Inc, AstraZeneca Plc , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi SA.

 

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare-pharma/pfizer-ceo-bourla-plans-to-testify-at-senate-drug-pricing-hearing-idUSKCN1PV1RV

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2018 Focus: Healthcare Agency Roundtable, Mobile Marketing, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC