Pfizer consolidates global creative business

Less than a year after selecting Publicis Groupe and Interpublic as its global market partners, Pfizer has made a change in the partnership. The global pharmaceutical company confirmed that Publicis will be handling all creative duties moving forward and that IPG Health will retain the PR.

In May 2023, Pfizer had appointed Publicis to handle media, data, and production, and IPG to handle global creative.

“As Pfizer evolves its marketing model, the company is deeply committed to the flexible, two-agency partnership that was put in place last year,” a Pfizer spokesperson told Med Ad News. “Publicis and IPG, each with their respective areas of responsibility, will continue to help drive cutting-edge and data-driven integrated marketing communications focused on the value our science and our breakthroughs.”