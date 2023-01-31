Pfizer forecasts steep fall in 2023 sales of COVID products

By Bhanvi Satija and Michael Erman

Jan 31 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) on Tuesday forecast a bigger-than-expected drop in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in 2023, intensifying investor concerns over demand for the products as governments cut orders and work through inventories.

Chief Executive Albert Bourla said that 2023 should be a “transition year” for Pfizer’s COVID products, before potentially returning to growth in 2024.

Pfizer’s total annual sales crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2022, driven by the more than $56 billion in sales of the COVID-19 vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral. In 2023, it expects revenue to be $67 billion to $71 billion.

Pfizer’s shares fell 2.8% to $42.34 premarket. The stock has tumbled 15% this month, through Monday’s close.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum said in a research note that the company is struggling to escape its dependence on COVID-19 drugs.

“We see little here to change our cautious view on Pfizer’s ex-COVID business,” Baum wrote.

The decline in COVID-19-related revenue is not the only headwind Pfizer is facing. The drugmaker is on the brink of losing patent protections for some big-selling drugs after 2025, such as cancer treatment Ibrance and arthritis drug Xeljanz, and has said it expects to lose $17 billion in annual sales between 2025 and 2030 due to the patent expirations.