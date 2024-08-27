Pfizer launches digital platform to aid in patient access to healthcare

Pfizer has introduced PfizerForAll , a user-friendly digital platform designed to make access to healthcare and managing health and wellness more seamless for people across the U.S. The new, end-to-end experience will support the millions of Americans affected annually by common illnesses like migraine, COVID-19 or flu, and those seeking to protect themselves with adult vaccinations. By bringing together critical resources and services into a single destination, PfizerForAll helps individuals and their families cut down on the time and steps needed to take important health actions like getting care, filling prescriptions, and finding potential savings on Pfizer medicines.

Pfizer is working within the existing U.S. healthcare system and partnering with a growing network of healthcare organizations to launch and develop PfizerForAll. Patients will be able to use existing insurance and pharmacy programs and will also benefit from new direct services from partners including UpScriptHealth , Alto Pharmacy and Instacart .

“People often experience information overload and encounter roadblocks when making decisions for themselves or their family in our complex and often overwhelming U.S. healthcare system. This can be extremely time-consuming and lead to indecision or inaction – and as a result, poor health outcomes,” said Aamir Malik, Executive Vice President, Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, Pfizer. “We are pleased to offer PfizerForAll to help relieve this burden on people, especially as we enter the fall season in the U.S., and streamline the path for those seeking better health.”

PfizerForAll responds to an acute need in the U.S. healthcare landscape. A recent poll by the American Academy of Physician Associates found that 65% of Americans say coordinating and managing healthcare is overwhelming and time-consuming, and 73% of Americans feel that the healthcare system is failing to meet their needs. 1 Further, a majority of patients want more digital options for managing their care. 2

At launch, PfizerForAll offers:

Access to same-day appointments with independent healthcare professionals, either in-person or via telehealth . People living with migraine or suffering from common respiratory symptoms can connect to qualified healthcare professionals within minutes, no matter where they are in the U.S., or find a provider in their local area with availability.

. People living with migraine or suffering from common respiratory symptoms can connect to qualified healthcare professionals within minutes, no matter where they are in the U.S., or find a provider in their local area with availability. Home delivery of prescription medicines, over-the-counter treatments and diagnostic tests. Patients can have prescription medicines delivered either directly to their home or for pick up at a preferred local pharmacy. People can also order over-the-counter treatments and diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and flu.

Patients can have prescription medicines delivered either directly to their home or for pick up at a preferred local pharmacy. People can also order over-the-counter treatments and diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and flu. Appointment scheduling for adult COVID-19, flu, RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia vaccinations . All adults over the age of 18 can check their eligibility for COVID-19, flu, RSV and pneumococcal vaccines, find vaccine availability in their local area and book an appointment at a preferred retail pharmacy.

. All adults over the age of 18 can check their eligibility for COVID-19, flu, RSV and pneumococcal vaccines, find vaccine availability in their local area and book an appointment at a preferred retail pharmacy. Help paying for Pfizer medicines and access to patient support services. PfizerForAll puts Pfizer’s savings and support solutions in one place, making it easier for patients with commercial insurance to find co-pay cards and for eligible patients to access Pfizer’s affordability programs and patient support services. Among other resources, patients can access information to assist with efficiently navigating the insurance process for those prescribed migraine and COVID-19 treatments, including a live customer support option.

Pfizer will continue to expand and develop PfizerForAll to improve the healthcare experience for people in the U.S., with the potential to address a broader range of needs and conditions. Visitors to PfizerForAll.com can register to receive regular updates on new features, partners and services.

Source: Pfizer