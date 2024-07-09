Pfizer launches search for new CSO, president of R&D after Dr. Mikael Dolsten departs

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the company is launching the process to identify a successor for Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer and President, Pfizer Research & Development, who will depart the company after a more than 15-year stellar career. This process is expected to last several months, probably through early next year. Pfizer will initiate an external search for a new Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Dolsten will assist in this search and continue to serve in his current position until his successor is in place and any necessary transition is complete.

“After more than 15 years as the architect of Pfizer’s exceptional scientific and research and development resurgence, Mikael and I recently discussed starting the process to look for his successor,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “I want to thank Mikael for his incredible contributions, not only to Pfizer and the scientific community, but to the millions of patients he has impacted over the years. Mikael is a distinguished scientist, physician, and leader, and his work will undoubtedly leave an important stamp on the legacy of this 175-year-old company.”

During his tenure at Pfizer, the company has received so far, more than 35 drug and vaccines approvals of which more than half were new molecular entities. These include products ranging from therapies for inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular, stroke prevention, hemophilia and cancer, to Pfizer’s vaccines for RSV, pneumococcal and meningococcal diseases, with his most significant accomplishments being the development and subsequent approval of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and oral therapeutic.

“Leading research and development at Pfizer has been a journey of a lifetime,” said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Pfizer Research & Development. “I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished in creating a world-class R&D organization with amazing talent, industry-leading scientific platforms, and a first-in-class pipeline and portfolio. I look forward to working closely with Albert to find a new leader who can build on our success and bring even more breakthroughs to patients in need.”

Dr. Dolsten joined Pfizer as part of the Wyeth acquisition in 2009 when he was named President of Worldwide Research and Development with responsibility to lead all of Pfizer’s research as well as development of all compounds through Phase 2. At Wyeth, he was President of Wyeth Research, where he led scientists involved in all research and development and medical activities across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Research for Boehringer Ingelheim from 2003 to 2008, and Global Vice President of Research and Development at AstraZeneca from 1997 to 2003.

