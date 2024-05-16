Pfizer offers up to $250 mln to settle Zantac cancer lawsuits, FT reports

,
Pfizer

Pfizer offers up to $250 mln to settle Zantac cancer lawsuits, FT reports

May 16 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N), opens new tab will pay up to $250 million to settle more than 10,000 U.S. lawsuits over cancer risks associated with its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
 
The drugmaker was set to pay between $200 million and $250 million in the settlement, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on the deal.
 
The settlement was disclosed in a court filing in Delaware last week, and is aimed at reducing Pfizer’s potential liability, the report added.
 

Pfizer did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for comment.
First approved in 1983, Zantac became the world’s best selling-medicine in 1988 and was one of the first drugs to top $1 billion in annual sales.
 
However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked drugmakers to pull Zantac and its generic versions off the market in 2020, after a cancer-causing substance called NDMA was found in samples of the drug.

 

/by
You might also like
CDCReutersU.S. CDC advisers recommend older adults may receive Pfizer, GSK shots for RSV
Pfizer logoPfizer’s hemophilia B gene therapy succeeds in late-stage study
Pfizer COVID vaccineEU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract
Pfizer logoCanada approves Pfizer’s gene therapy for bleeding disorder
Drugmakers could find sympathetic U.S. Supreme Court in drug pricing lawsuits
CureVacCureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology
FDACancer drug manufacturer Intas slapped with FDA warning letter
Eli LillyLilly completes acquisition of POINT Biopharma
Novo acquires majority stake in Austrian life sciences tools companyEversanaMedical affairs industry leader Mary Manna Anderson joins EVERSANA INTOUCH
PharmaLive