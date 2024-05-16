Pfizer offers up to $250 mln to settle Zantac cancer lawsuits, FT reports

May 16 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N), opens new tab will pay up to $250 million to settle more than 10,000 U.S. lawsuits over cancer risks associated with its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The drugmaker was set to pay between $200 million and $250 million in the settlement, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on the deal.

The settlement was disclosed in a court filing in Delaware last week, and is aimed at reducing Pfizer’s potential liability, the report added.