Pfizer posts 30 percent rise in Q2 2019 profit
Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Monday reported a 30% rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.
Pfizer, which was scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, also said it would combine Upjohn, its off-patent drugs business, with Mylan NV (MYL.O).
Pfizer said net income rose to $5.05 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.5% to $13.26 billion.
Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-results/pfizer-posts-30-rise-in-quarterly-profit-idUSKCN1UO18S
Ad Right Top
Sorry. No data so far.
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!