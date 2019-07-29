Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Blockbusters > Pfizer posts 30 percent rise in Q2 2019 profit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Pfizer posts 30 percent rise in Q2 2019 profit

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, July 29th, 2019

 

Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit

 

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Monday reported a 30% rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.

Pfizer, which was scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, also said it would combine Upjohn, its off-patent drugs business, with Mylan NV (MYL.O).

Pfizer said net income rose to $5.05 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5% to $13.26 billion.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-results/pfizer-posts-30-rise-in-quarterly-profit-idUSKCN1UO18S

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC