Jan 30 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N), reported a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by cost-cutting measures and fewer returns of its COVID treatment Paxlovid by the U.S. government than it had expected, but revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Investors fled Pfizer last year as pandemic worries declined and billions of dollars in COVID-19 vaccine and treatment sales disappeared. The company has responded with a recent purchase of cancer drugmaker Seagen, a $4 billion cost-cutting program, and internal restructuring.

The New York-based drugmaker earned 10 cents per share on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 22 cents per share, according to LSEG data. Overall revenue in the quarter was $14.25 billion, shy of Wall Street estimates of $14.42 billion.

Jeff Jonas, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, said he was concerned about the company’s non-COVID performance, after revenue for products like breast cancer treatment Ibrance and the Prevnar pneumonia vaccine were lighter than expected.

“Historically I thought they had one of the best sales forces in the industry and they’ve been able to at least sell and execute on drugs pretty well, even if their R&D maybe wasn’t always the best. But there have been some challenges there recently,” Jonas said.

Ibrance, which is facing intense competition from rival treatments, saw sales fall 12.6% to $1.12 billion in the quarter, below analysts’ forecasts for $1.23 billion.