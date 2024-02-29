Pfizer says its RSV shot is protective through a second year

Pfizer logo

Pfizer says its RSV shot is protective through a second year

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) on Thursday said a single dose of its new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo maintained its ability to protect against the illness through a second year of respiratory disease season.
 
The company said in a press release that the vaccine’s efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms was 77.8% through season two, compared with efficacy of 88.9% after the first RSV season, which led to the shot’s U.S. approval.
 
The data is from a late-stage trial of more than 37,000 participants being conducted in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

Cumulative efficacy over both seasons after around 16.4 months of disease surveillance was 81.5%, Pfizer said.
 
The data is similar to the efficacy of GSK’s (GSK.L) rival RSV shot Arexvy over two seasons, which was released in June.
 
Both companies launched their RSV vaccines in the U.S. last year. Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla has called his company’s launch a disappointment, after taking only around 35% market share in the first season.

 

/by
You might also like
SOBI logoU.S. authorizes Sobi’s drug to treat COVID-19 in high-risk patients
Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike seen giving revenue boost for years
Pharma lobby group warns EU could lose edge with proposed law
PfizerPfizer, GSK face FDA panel review in race for RSV vaccines
GSK closer to cracking elusive vaccine for common respiratory virus
SanofiSanofi, GSK score late win with EU COVID booster approval
ASCO, ACCC join forces to increase diversity in cancer clinical trials
PfizerArbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over COVID shots
Novavax Q4 revenue and earnings miss estimates, stock drops over 25%Rare disease drug development urgently needs more funding, experts say
PharmaLive