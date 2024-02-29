Pfizer says its RSV shot is protective through a second year

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) on Thursday said a single dose of its new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo maintained its ability to protect against the illness through a second year of respiratory disease season.

The company said in a press release that the vaccine’s efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms was 77.8% through season two, compared with efficacy of 88.9% after the first RSV season, which led to the shot’s U.S. approval.

The data is from a late-stage trial of more than 37,000 participants being conducted in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.