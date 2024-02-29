https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ReutersPfizer12-29-2022.jpg 760 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-29 08:04:412024-02-29 09:24:54Pfizer says its RSV shot is protective through a second year
Pfizer says its RSV shot is protective through a second year
NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) on Thursday said a single dose of its new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo maintained its ability to protect against the illness through a second year of respiratory disease season.
The company said in a press release that the vaccine’s efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms was 77.8% through season two, compared with efficacy of 88.9% after the first RSV season, which led to the shot’s U.S. approval.
The data is from a late-stage trial of more than 37,000 participants being conducted in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.