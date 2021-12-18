Pfizer says pandemic could extend to 2024, vaccine data for younger children delayed

Pfizer’s forecast came after the emergence of the Omicron variant last month, which has more than 50 mutations compared with the original version of the virus. That has reduced the effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine against infection, and spurred fear of rapid spread around the globe.

Prior to the Omicron variant, top U.S. disease doctor Anthony Fauci forecast the pandemic would end in 2022 in the United States.

PEDIATRIC VACCINE

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized in the United States for people age 5 and older. But it said on Friday that its study in children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of the vaccine found it did not create the same immune response that a larger dose of the vaccine had in older children.

The 3-microgram dose did generate a similar immune response in children aged 6 to 24 months, the company said.

The company said it will now test a three-dose course in both age groups, as well as in older children. It had previously expected data from 2- to 4-year-olds this year, but said it did not expect the delay would meaningfully change plans to file for emergency use authorization in the second quarter of 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech have also been developing a version of their vaccine tailored to combat the quick-spreading Omicron variant, although they have not decided whether it will be needed. They expect to start a clinical trial for the updated vaccine in January, Pfizer executives said.

Variant-specific shots, if needed, could boost sales in 2022.

The highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in over 77 countries and has spread to about one-third of U.S. states.

The vaccine was around 95% effective in the adult clinical trial, but Pfizer has said that immunity wanes some months after the second dose. Early data suggests that three doses of the shot may be necessary to protect against the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Michael Erman in New Jersey and Mrinalika Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Rosalba O’Brien

