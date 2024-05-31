Pfizer sees lung cancer drug topping $1 billion in sales following impressive 5-year data

Sixty percent of ALK-positive patients with advanced lung cancer who were treated with Lorbrena had no disease progression after five years, according to follow-up results from the company’s Phase 3 CROWN trial unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.

That compared with five-year progression-free survival of just 8% of patients treated with Xalkori.

About 53% of Lorbrena patients whose cancer had spread to the brain at the start of the trial were alive without disease progression after five years, the data also showed.

“We believe this is a blockbuster opportunity for Pfizer,” Chief Oncology Officer Chris Boshoff said in an interview.

With “increased uptake, increased market penetration, longer duration of treatment, many more patients tested” for ALK mutations, Boshoff said, “we believe it’s a very different opportunity than Xalkori,” which never reached blockbuster sales of more than $1 billion annually.