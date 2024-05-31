https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Pfizer-logo-2023.jpg 500 800 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-31 08:10:272024-05-31 08:49:54Pfizer sees lung cancer drug topping $1 billion in sales following impressive 5-year data
Pfizer sees lung cancer drug topping $1 billion in sales following impressive 5-year data
May 31 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) said it expects its cancer drug Lorbrena to top $1 billion in annual sales by 2030 on the strength of data presented on Friday showing most patients treated for a rare form of advanced lung cancer in a clinical trial were alive without the disease worsening after five years.
Lorbrena, like Pfizer’s Xalkori, is designed to treat cancer with a mutation of a specific gene called anaplastic lymphoma kinase, or ALK.