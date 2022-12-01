Pfizer to invest over $1.26 billion in Dublin manufacturing site

Pfizer

Pfizer to invest over $1.26 billion in Dublin manufacturing site

Dec 1 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Thursday it plans to invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) to expand manufacturing at its plant in Dublin, which would double the capacity to produce key substances used in biological drugs.

The company last year began producing an ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine at the facility in Grange Castle, Dublin.

“This investment for non-COVID licensed and pipeline products, will help to further expand the site’s broad and robust capabilities,” Mike McDermott, chief global supply officer at Pfizer, said.

The move will lead to the creation of 400 to 500 new roles and add a new facility, which is due for completion in 2027, according to the company.

($1 = 0.9530 euros)

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Sanofi, GSK score late win with EU COVID booster approval
Novavax Novavax sinks after halving sales forecast on low vaccine demand, supply glut
Paxlovid FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound
Paxlovid U.S. government to test Pfizer's Paxlovid for long COVID
European Medicines Agency Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters, European Medicines Agency says
Updated COVID boosters ready in U.S. this week, White House says
Who wants to buy Pfizer-backed CStone? Rumors of sale circulate
Viatris Viatris weighs sale of consumer health assets in Europe - Bloomberg News