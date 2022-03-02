Pfizer to provide 10 million courses of COVID pill to developing countries – the Global Fund

Pfizer has said it plans to produce at least 120 million courses of the two-drug treatment this year. That falls well short of the company’s estimate of the 2022 market for antiviral pills of 250 million people globally.

Paxlovid is expected to be a key tool in treating COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were significantly better than those from a clinical trial of Merck Inc’s (MRK.N) rival oral antiviral molnupiravir.

Pfizer has signed contracts for close to 30 million courses already, almost entirely to high income countries, according to Knowledge Ecology International. The United States has secured 20 million courses of the drug.

Last month, Pfizer said it expects at least $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid this year, based only on currently signed contracts, noting that the figure could climb much higher as more deals are signed. read more

The 10 million treatment courses destined for lower-income countries is “nowhere near enough,” Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines program, said in an email.

“Indeed it’s a frustratingly small portion of a frighteningly scarce supply that fails to learn from the lives lost and the moral catastrophe of vaccine inequity over the past year,” he said, referring to early COVID vaccine supplies that were scooped up by richer nations.

Pfizer has agreed allow generic drugmakers to produce versions of Paxlovid for 95 low- and middle-income countries through a deal with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

But Pfizer and MPP do not expect any of the generic drugmakers to be able to manufacture significant supply of the drug by year end.

MPP expects to announce in mid-March which generic drugmakers have signed agreements to produce the treatment.

