Pfizer to supply U.S. with 10 million more courses of COVID-19 pills

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 10 mln more courses of COVID-19 pills

January 4, 2022; 3:10 PM EST

By and

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-supply-10-mln-additional-courses-covid-19-pill-us-govt-2022-01-04

/by