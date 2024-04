Pfizer vs Moderna battle over COVID vaccine patents begins in UK

The competing lawsuits over the companies’ two vaccines, which helped save millions of lives and made the companies billions of dollars, are just one strand of ongoing litigation around the world which focuses on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

Moderna says Pfizer and BioNTech copied mRNA advances it had pioneered and patented well before the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019.

U.S.-based Moderna is seeking damages for alleged infringement of its patents by Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty shot on sales since March 2022.

Pfizer made $11.2 billion in sales from Comirnaty last year, while Moderna earned $6.7 billion from its vaccine Spikevax, illustrating the potentially huge sums at stake.