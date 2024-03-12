Pfizer’s blood cancer therapy Adcetris succeeds in late-stage trial

March 12 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Tuesday its drug, Adcetris, extended survival in patients with the most common type of lymphoma in a late-stage study, bolstering efforts to expand the use of the treatment gained through its $43 billion purchase of Seagen.
 
The New York-based drugmaker last year struck a deal to acquire Seagen and its targeted cancer therapies to reinforce its pipeline in the face of a steep fall in COVID-19 product sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs.
 

The company, which has U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights for Adcetris, reported total sales of $46 million from the drug last year.
Pfizer said on Tuesday it plans to discuss with regulators a submission for approval to treat these patients.
 
A potential greenlight for Adcetris for the most common type of lymphoma will pave the way for the eighth approval for the drug and beef up an oncology portfolio that already has more than 25 approved therapies.
 
The combination therapy consisting of Adcetris and two other drugs was statistically significant compared to a placebo in extending survival in patients with lymphoma known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
 
The trial tested 230 patients whose cancer does not express a protein known as CD30 and returns after a period of remission or does not respond to treatment.

 

