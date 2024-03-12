https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ReutersPfizer12-29-2022.jpg 760 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-12 08:09:342024-03-12 09:25:00Pfizer’s blood cancer therapy Adcetris succeeds in late-stage trial
Pfizer’s blood cancer therapy Adcetris succeeds in late-stage trial
March 12 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Tuesday its drug, Adcetris, extended survival in patients with the most common type of lymphoma in a late-stage study, bolstering efforts to expand the use of the treatment gained through its $43 billion purchase of Seagen.
The New York-based drugmaker last year struck a deal to acquire Seagen and its targeted cancer therapies to reinforce its pipeline in the face of a steep fall in COVID-19 product sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs.