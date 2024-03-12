Pfizer’s blood cancer therapy Adcetris succeeds in late-stage trial

The company, which has U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights for Adcetris, reported total sales of $46 million from the drug last year.

Pfizer said on Tuesday it plans to discuss with regulators a submission for approval to treat these patients.

A potential greenlight for Adcetris for the most common type of lymphoma will pave the way for the eighth approval for the drug and beef up an oncology portfolio that already has more than 25 approved therapies.

The combination therapy consisting of Adcetris and two other drugs was statistically significant compared to a placebo in extending survival in patients with lymphoma known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The trial tested 230 patients whose cancer does not express a protein known as CD30 and returns after a period of remission or does not respond to treatment.