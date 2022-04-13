Pfizer’s Bourla: COVID vaccines for new variants possible for Fall

Published April 13, 2022, 9:36 AM

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) – Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday that the company could possibly develop a new vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant as well as older forms of COVID-19 by autumn.

“It’s easy to do something only against Omicron. What is scientifically and technically more challenging … is to be effective against everything known so far, so you don’t have two different vaccines for different variants,” Bourla said, speaking at a press conference held by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

