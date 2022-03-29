Pfizer’s bowel disease drug succeeds in second late-stage study

Globally, the market for inflammatory bowel diseases is about $20 billion, making it a lucrative target for drugmakers.

Ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the colon, is a condition that leads to ulcers and causes abdominal pain, bloody stools and incontinence.

Results from the first late-stage study released last week showed the once-a-day drug improved symptoms in ulcerative colitis patients at week 12 compared to placebo.

Statistically significant improvements were also achieved in all key secondary goals for both the late-stage trials. read more

Pfizer expects to include data from these two late-stage studies, as well as long-term extensions of the studies, in its planned regulatory filings for etrasimod that are anticipated to begin later this year.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.