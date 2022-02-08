Pfizer’s COVID product sales to top $50 billion in 2022, investors want more

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday it expects 2022 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill to top $54 billion, but that fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates and its shares were off about 3%.

Still, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said final sales for its oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, could be “way bigger” than what Pfizer has forecast since its current outlook only included contracts that have been or are close to being signed.

Pfizer currently expects $22 billion in 2022 sales of the treatment, compared with Wall Street estimates of $22.88 billion.

“Clearly, this is only a fraction of the 120 million treatments that we are right now preparing to manufacture” this year, Bourla told analysts on a conference call.

The company is selling 20 million courses of Paxlovid to the United States at around $530 a course, but Bourla said that was a special price because of the size of the order.