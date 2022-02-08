Pfizer’s COVID product sales to top $50 billion in 2022, investors want more

Last year, the company increased its COVID vaccine sales forecast several times as it signed more supply deals around the world.
Analysts have forecast sales of $33.79 billion for the vaccine in 2022, according to Refinitiv data.
Overall, Pfizer expects 2022 sales of $98 billion to $102 billion, also below estimates of $105.48 billion.
“Looking forward is not as good as looking back for Pfizer now and that is why (the stock price) is down on a somewhat decent report,” said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC.
Going forward, “acquisitions are obviously very much in the cards,” said Aamir Malik, Pfizer’s chief business innovation Officer.
Some investors have been looking for Pfizer to use its huge cash infusion from COVID products on deals to drive future growth. read more
Pfizer said it had begun working on a next-generation version of Paxlovid, which is authorized to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients shortly after onset of symptoms.
Paxlovid performed significantly better in its clinical trials than Merck’s rival pill with about 90% efficacy versus 30%.
But Pfizer may still need an improved version of Paxlovid, according to Davinderpreet Mangat, senior analyst at Informa Pharma Intelligence.
“The door is slightly open, still, for COVID antivirals,” Mangat said. “Drugs from other companies may be able to surpass Paxlovid, similar to how Paxlovid surpassed Merck’s drug.”
