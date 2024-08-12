Pfizer’s RSV vaccine shows benefit in immuno-compromised adults in study

Aug 12 (Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Monday its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo generated a strong immune response in a late-stage study of four groups of adults aged 18 and older with a compromised immune system.

A single 120 microgram dose of the vaccine generated strong neutralizing antibodies against both subtypes of RSV, called RSV-A and RSV-B, across all groups in the study, Pfizer said.

Abrysvo was well-tolerated in the study and showed a safety profile consistent with findings from other studies of the vaccine, it added.

The drugmaker plans to submit the data to regulatory agencies for review.