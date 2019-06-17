Pharma Lions 2019: Winners & Shortlist
The 2019 Pharma Lions celebrated creative communications from pharmaceutical clients and services on June 17 in Cannes, France.
GlaxoSmithKline’s “Breath of Life” campaign captured the Cannes Pharma Grand Prix, marking the first time in three years that the event’s leading recognition was awarded. McCann Health Shanghai was the healthcare communications agency behind GSK’s COPD disease awareness campaign. In addition, “Breath of Life” was awarded a Gold Lion.
McCann Health Shanghai was additionally recognized as 2019 Agency of the Year, while McCann Health was awarded the 2019 Healthcare Network of the Year honor at Cannes.
AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, won one gold, one silver and one bronze Pharma Lion for “One Word” and “Get Up Alarm Clock.” New York-based agency AREA 23 developed the “One Word” campaign for the Constant Therapy stroke-recovery app for client The Learning Corp. For Eli Lilly, AREA 23 built the world’s first social media alarm clock, projecting messages of strength onto patients’ ceiling to help them not just wake up but get up.
“I’m so proud of these campaigns and the teams that put in the blood, sweat and tears to bring them to life,” said Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer of AREA 23. “While we’re beyond thrilled to bring home some gold hardware, Lilly’s ‘Get Up Alarm Clock’ and the ‘Constant Therapy’ app have helped people live better, healthier lives – the ultimate reward for our hard work. We are so, so grateful for our brave clients, who can see past many of our self-imposed pharma boundaries and embrace the need for breakthrough creativity and innovation in healthcare marketing.”
According to Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, “I was personally inspired by several pieces. I was especially taken by the brilliance of the idea behind ‘Breath of Life’ from GSK and McCann Health Shanghai and ‘One Word’ for The Learning Corp. from AREA 23. (In full disclosure, until joining Klick Health a few months ago, I worked for the parent company of AREA 23). Both ideas are great ideas and beautifully executed.”
Robin Shapiro, Global President of TBWA\WorldHealth, headed the Pharma Lions jury. The 2019 jury also consisted of Adam Weiss, Managing Director/Creative Director, CDM Japan; Andrew Spurgeon, Executive Creative Director, Langland UK; Bianca Eichner, Vice President & General Manager, WE Communications Germany; Emily Spilko, Executive Creative Director, Evoke USA; Kathleen Nanda, Executive Vice President and Group Creative Director, FCB Health USA; Laura Florence, Executive Creative Director, Havas Health & You Brazil; Nanda Marth, Executive Creative Director, Sudler UK; Praful Akali, Founder & Managing Director, Medulla Communications India; and Xavier Sánchez, Founding Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc Partners/Umbilical Global.
Pharma Lions 2019 Winners
A03 (Regulated: Healthcare Professional)
Medium: FILM: CINEMA, TV AND DIGITAL FILM CONTENT
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Prize: GOLD LION
Medium: FILM CRAFT: USE OF MUSIC/SOUND DESIGN
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Prize: BRONZE LION
B01 (Regulated)
Medium: FILM: CINEMA, TV AND DIGITAL FILM CONTENT
Title: U=U=
Brand: VIIV HEALTHCARE
Product/Service: HIV AWARENESS
Entrant Company: HAVAS LYNX MANCHESTER
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Prize: SILVER LION
Medium: USE OF TECHNOLOGY
Title: BREATH OF LIFE
Brand: GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Product/Service: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE AWARENESS (COPD)
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SHANGHAI CHINA
Prize: GOLD LION
Medium: CREATIVE DATA: DATA VISUALISATION
Title: BREATH OF LIFE
Brand: GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Product/Service: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE AWARENESS (COPD)
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SHANGHAI
Country: CHINA
Prize: GRAND PRIX
Medium: BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
Title: BÜBL FASHION
Brand: OSTEOPOROSIS CANADA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMGEN CANADA
Product/Service: OSTEOPOROSIS
Entrant Company: EDELMAN TORONTO
Country: CANADA
Prize: BRONZE LION
B02 (Non-Regulated)
Medium: BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT: LIVE EXPERIENCE
Title: AS MUCH AS I CAN
Brand: VIIV HEALTHCARE
Product/Service: HIV/AIDS MEDICATION
Entrant Company: HARLEY & COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Prize: SILVER LION
C02 (Non-Regulated)
Medium: FILM: CINEMA, TV AND DIGITAL FILM CONTENT
Title: REVERSE
Brand: MERCK FOR MOTHERS
Product/Service: MATERNAL HEALTHCARE
Entrant Company: MATTER UNLIMITED NEW YORK
Country: USA
Prize: BRONZE LION
D01 (Regulated)
Medium: BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
Title: GET UP ALARM CLOCK
Brand: ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Product/Service: LARTRUVO (OLARATUMAB)
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Prize: SILVER LION
D02 (Non-Regulated)
Medium: RADIO & AUDIO
Title: THE UFOLOGIST
Brand: HERMES PARDINI
Product/Service: VACCINES
Entrant Company: OGILVY SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
Prize: BRONZE LION
Medium: PRINT & PUBLISHING
Title: SMARTREAD
Brand: BAYER
Product/Service: SMARTREAD
Entrant Company: LANGLAND WINDSOR
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Prize: BRONZE LION
Pharma Lions 2019 Shortlist
A03 (Regulated: Healthcare Professional)
Medium: FILM: CINEMA, TV AND DIGITAL FILM CONTENT
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEWYORK
Country: USA
Medium: FILM CRAFT: PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Medium: FILM CRAFT: DIRECTION
Title: THE STRUGGLE INSIDE
Brand: NOVARTIS
Product/Service: TASIGNA
Entrant Company: PUBLICIS LIFEBRANDS LONDON
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Medium: FILM CRAFT: SCRIPT
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Medium: FILM CRAFT: USE OF MUSIC/SOUND DESIGN
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Medium: FILM CRAFT: ANIMATION &VISUAL EFFECTS
Title: ONE WORD
Brand: THE LEARNING CORP
Product/Service: CONSTANT THERAPY
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Medium: PRINT & PUBLISHING
Title: COWS 1
Brand: ABBOTT
Product/Service: ENSURE PLUS JUCE
Entrant Company: LANGLAND WINDSOR
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
A04 (Non-regulated: Direct to Consumer)
Medium: OUTDOOR
Title: GETTING SICK IS EASY
Brand: ONE MEDICAL
Product/Service: ONE MEDICAL
Entrant Company: GOODBY SILVERSTEIN & PARTNERS SAN FRANCISCO
Country: USA
A05 (Non-regulated: Direct to Patient)
Medium: MOBILE
Title: ICONS FOR MEDICINES
Brand: HOSPITAL HCOR
Product/Service: HOSPITAL HCOR
Entrant Company: GREY BRAZIL SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
B01 (Regulated)
Medium: FILM: CINEMA, TV AND DIGITAL FILM CONTENT
Title: U=U=
Brand: VIIV HEALTHCARE
Product/Service: HIV AWARENESS
Entrant Company: HAVAS LYNX MANCHESTER
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Medium: MOBILE
Title: BREATH OF LIFE
Brand: GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Product/Service: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE AWARENESS (COPD)
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SHANGHAI
Country: CHINA
Medium: USE OF TECHNOLOGY
Title: BREATH OF LIFE
Brand: GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Product/Service: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE AWARENESS (COPD)
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SHANGHAI
Country: CHINA
Medium: CREATIVE DATA: DATA VISUALISATION
Title: BREATH OF LIFE
Brand: GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Product/Service: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE AWARENESS (COPD)
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SHANGHAI
Country: CHINA
Medium: BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
Title: BÜBL FASHION
Brand: OSTEOPOROSIS CANADA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMGEN CANADA
Product/Service: OSTEOPOROSIS
Entrant Company: EDELMAN TORONTO
Country: CANADA
Medium: DIRECT
Title: BREATH OF LIFE
Brand: GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Product/Service: CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE AWARENESS (COPD)
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SHANGHAI
Country: CHINA
B02 (Non-Regulated)
Medium: INDUSTRY CRAFT: ART DIRECTION
Title: VALUABLE HEART
Brand: HOSPITAL MOINHOS DE VENTO
Product/Service: INSTITUTIONAL
Entrant Company: MCCANN HEALTH SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
Medium: BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT: LIVE EXPERIENCE
Title: AS MUCH AS I CAN
Brand: VIIV HEALTHCARE
Product/Service: HIV/AIDS MEDICATION
Entrant Company: HARLEY & COMPANY NEWYORK
Country: USA
Medium: PRINT COLLATERAL
Title: TOILET BOOKS
Brand: SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Product/Service: INSTITUTIONAL
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
C01 (Regulated)
Medium: FILM CRAFT: ANIMATION & VISUAL EFFECTS
Title: COMMITMENT TO HARMONY
Brand: JANSSEN
Product/Service: PSORIASIS THERAPY
Entrant Company: PUBLICIS LIFEBRANDS LONDON
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Medium: BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT: LIVE EXPERIENCE
Title: SEE BELOW
Brand: SANOFI GENZYME REGENERON
Product/Service: DUPIXENT
Entrant Company: HAVAS LYNX MANCHESTER
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
C02 (Non-Regulated)
Medium: FILM: CINEMA, TV AND DIGITAL FILM CONTENT
Title: REVERSE
Brand: MERCK FOR MOTHERS
Product/Service: MATERNAL HEALTHCARE
Entrant Company: MATTER UNLIMITED NEW YORK
Country: USA
D01 (Regulated)
Medium: USE OF TECHNOLOGY
Title: GET UP ALARM CLOCK
Brand: ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Product/Service: LARTRUVO (OLARATUMAB)
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEWYORK
Country: USA
Medium: PRINT & PUBLISHING
Title: JOURNAL OF ME
Brand: ELI LILLY
Product/Service: PSORIASIS AWARENESS & SUPPORT
Entrant Company: HAVAS LYNX MANCHESTER
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Medium: BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
Title: GET UP ALARM CLOCK
Brand: ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Product/Service: LARTRUVO (OLARATUMAB)
Entrant Company: AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY NEW YORK
Country: USA
Medium: PR
Title: AUSTRALIA’S WORST SERIAL KILLER
Brand: HEART FOUNDATION AUSTRALIA
Product/Service: HEART DISEASE AWARENESS AND ADVOCACY
Entrant Company: NEWS CORP AUSTRALIA SYDNEY
Country: AUSTRALIA
D02 (Non-Regulated)
Medium: INDUSTRY CRAFT: ART DIRECTION
Title: SMARTREAD
Brand: BAYER
Product/Service: SMARTREAD
Entrant Company: LANGLAND WINDSOR
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
Medium: INDUSTRY CRAFT: COPYWRITING
Title: THE UFOLOGIST
Brand: HERMES PARDINI
Product/Service: VACCINES
Entrant Company: OGILVY SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
Medium: INDUSTRY CRAFT: COPYWRITING
Title: THE FLAT EARTHER
Brand: HERMES PARDINI
Product/Service: VACCINES
Entrant Company: OGILVY SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
Medium: RADIO & AUDIO
Title: THE UFOLOGIST
Brand: HERMES PARDINI
Product/Service: VACCINES
Entrant Company: OGILVY SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
Medium: RADIO & AUDIO
Title: THE FLAT EARTHER
Brand: HERMES PARDINI
Product/Service: VACCINES
Entrant Company: OGILVY SÃO PAULO
Country: BRAZIL
Medium: PRINT & PUBLISHING
Title: SMARTREAD
Brand: BAYER
Product/Service: SMARTREAD
Entrant Company: LANGLAND WINDSOR
Country: UNITED KINGDOM
