The 2019 Pharma Lions celebrated creative communications from pharmaceutical clients and services on June 17 in Cannes, France.

GlaxoSmithKline’s “Breath of Life” campaign captured the Cannes Pharma Grand Prix, marking the first time in three years that the event’s leading recognition was awarded. McCann Health Shanghai was the healthcare communications agency behind GSK’s COPD disease awareness campaign. In addition, “Breath of Life” was awarded a Gold Lion.

McCann Health Shanghai was additionally recognized as 2019 Agency of the Year, while McCann Health was awarded the 2019 Healthcare Network of the Year honor at Cannes.

AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, won one gold, one silver and one bronze Pharma Lion for “One Word” and “Get Up Alarm Clock.” New York-based agency AREA 23 developed the “One Word” campaign for the Constant Therapy stroke-recovery app for client The Learning Corp. For Eli Lilly, AREA 23 built the world’s first social media alarm clock, projecting messages of strength onto patients’ ceiling to help them not just wake up but get up.

“I’m so proud of these campaigns and the teams that put in the blood, sweat and tears to bring them to life,” said Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer of AREA 23. “While we’re beyond thrilled to bring home some gold hardware, Lilly’s ‘Get Up Alarm Clock’ and the ‘Constant Therapy’ app have helped people live better, healthier lives – the ultimate reward for our hard work. We are so, so grateful for our brave clients, who can see past many of our self-imposed pharma boundaries and embrace the need for breakthrough creativity and innovation in healthcare marketing.”

According to Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, “I was personally inspired by several pieces. I was especially taken by the brilliance of the idea behind ‘Breath of Life’ from GSK and McCann Health Shanghai and ‘One Word’ for The Learning Corp. from AREA 23. (In full disclosure, until joining Klick Health a few months ago, I worked for the parent company of AREA 23). Both ideas are great ideas and beautifully executed.”

Robin Shapiro, Global President of TBWA\WorldHealth, headed the Pharma Lions jury. The 2019 jury also consisted of Adam Weiss, Managing Director/Creative Director, CDM Japan; Andrew Spurgeon, Executive Creative Director, Langland UK; Bianca Eichner, Vice President & General Manager, WE Communications Germany; Emily Spilko, Executive Creative Director, Evoke USA; Kathleen Nanda, Executive Vice President and Group Creative Director, FCB Health USA; Laura Florence, Executive Creative Director, Havas Health & You Brazil; Nanda Marth, Executive Creative Director, Sudler UK; Praful Akali, Founder & Managing Director, Medulla Communications India; and Xavier Sánchez, Founding Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc Partners/Umbilical Global.

