Pharma marketers: rules of generative AI ‘still being written’

Right now if your inbox is filled with news, commentary, and proposals about the promise of, ethics surrounding, and/or impact of AI, you’re not alone. The technology is touching every business segment, but just how it can be successfully applied in the most rigorous fields, remains to be seen. Med Ad News recently spoke with Steven Hebert, executive VP, business development at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness about the latest buzz around generative AI.

Med Ad News: AI is the frequent topic of conversation, almost ad nauseam. Now that we are hearing more about generative AI specifically, what’s your take on its use in pharma marketing?

Steven Hebert: I think it’s hard to overstate the impact that AI and generative AI will have on our business. There are some near-term things happening that we have clear visibility on. But then there are some more distant and even theoretical things, and we have to be prepared for a fundamental shift. I think AI is the first real technology that possibly even overshadows the transformation that the Internet itself had on business. For those of us who lived through that transformation and remember the days of the Internet in the early 90s – that’s kind of where we are now with AI. So, just imagine how novel and exciting it felt then versus where we are now with the Internet, and then imagine that kind of scale of change happening with AI. These technological advances build on each other, and the rate of change is only increasing.

The pharmaceutical industry is generally several years behind in terms of technological adoption, but not because marketers are not brave, but because we operate in a regulated environment. There’s that saying in pharma of looking for “innovative best practices” and in being the first to do something that [other] industries have actually been doing for some time. Once it’s proven effective and they understand what it means, they can interpret it and then apply it to a regulated framework. However, we’ve seen more adoption and experimentation with AI in pharma sooner than in previous transformations. It might be because over the years we have been getting smarter, braver and more digitally native, and there has been a lot of tangible success in AI.

Of course we are still very much in the test and learn phase in respect to generative AI. The rules are being written and rewritten every day. The technology keeps getting better and the legal frameworks are in constant flux. The August 21st federal court ruling that works of AI art cannot be copyrighted without human input is a recent, and significant, example.

Med Ad News: What is generative AI’s future impact on pharma marketing? Where do you see it actually being helpful as well as harmful?

Hebert: We have already been using machine learning, not necessarily generative AI, for a couple of years now – i.e., for patient segmentation, HCP segmentation – and moving away from traditional segmentation into really hyper- micro-segmentation.

Generative AI has the potential to allow us to match that long-tail segmentation with generative adaptable creative. For instance, imagine a campaign with a central, core tenant but you have not just five segments – what if you have 1000 segments. You can get into some real nuanced differences. And then you have generative AI that can adapt campaigns to really align those segments. This is the promise and I think the Holy Grail where people are seeing the horizon of what might be doable in the near-term future. Of course, I think you’ll probably see this first in non-regulated spaces. We’re already seeing it in some of our non-pharma clients and things such as the regional adaptation of creative campaigns. So, taking a campaign and allowing generative AI to imagine a very different setting, and making much more hyper localized creative executions. We’re seeing that already in some CPG brands. So, that’s one early real-world use case.

Now imagine if we can get down to the individual level, say in a digital patient experience setting. If we know a lot about you, we could generate a message for you instantly– and not just that message but actually an engagement where you have a discussion with an AI. Just this idea of instant personalized at-scale engagement that is accurate and compliant. But when you’re talking about being accurate and compliant is where you get into the dangers; I think that’s why you’re going to see the healthcare [industry] – and us ­­– be very careful.

One thing that AI does is allow you to produce lots of content quickly, but it doesn’t guarantee quality. When you remove the human element, the human brain in decision making, in quality control and taste making and brand safety, you can get into some real troubles, especially when you’re dealing with people’s health and regulated environments. We really need to not only do what is right for patients and stay within the bounds of the law, but also maintain brand authority and reputation. I think as content becomes cheaper to produce en masse, there will be a real divide between junk content and quality [content] – brands will have to maintain that high level of quality by keeping the human element in there and making sure that humans are in front of the AI, using it to boost their own creativity as opposed to replacing the creative humans.

There will be some finance teams that are looking at how to get people out of the equation to lower costs, but you do that at your own risk. Sure, you can produce a lot of stuff, but if the quality isn’t there, you damage your brand, your company, and your reputation.

Med Ad News: What happens when the novelty of AI wears off and we are flooded with mediocre content?

Hebert: It is challenging because we’re judging some of these things with where AI is today. If AI continues to get smarter and better at replicating human decision making, and you start handing more and more trust over to it, it could get to a point where it’s really hard to predict. I’ll say that in the next five to 10 years, you’re going to see human beings [using it] to be more efficient. Instead of just reducing the number of people involved, AI can make each person 5, 10, 100 times better [at what they do]. You can turn every art director and copywriter into a creative director – every creative can have AI generating thousands of pictures or ideas that they can pick and choose from as a starting point. It gives you the equivalent of an army of junior people. But without the experience, without the context, without the knowledge of all of the things that come with the actual decision making – for that you’re going to need humans.

In our business, approval and compliance is often harder than creation, and that is going to be the real hurdle for our clients. And there can’t be a competition between marketers and technologists and the regulatory/legal groups; it needs to be collaborative, with an openness to what we can do to move it forward and knowing that it’s sort of inevitable. I think there will be a lot of discussions about how we create frameworks to get this sort of work approved. I think there will also need to be champions on the client side in senior-level leadership, setting a goal post and challenging the organization to get there.

Honestly, with AI powered targeting, measurability, and trackability we actually have some more interesting bits that we didn’t talk about. You can use AI and data, not just for better targeting but also to measure outcomes in terms of overall health outcomes. This isn’t just [telling you] how well you are selling your drugs, but rather, if you are actually improving patients’ lives. Those are things you can start to measure now, and we have the frameworks to do that using data science, which I think as the argument over value in health care continues, and as governments get more involved, I think those are the proof points that will be very important to these organizations. That kind of information isn’t necessarily generative AI, but it’s important in the broader AI framework.