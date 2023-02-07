Pharma people on the move: New year 2023 roundup

New CEO, CSO for Oncopeptides

Swedish biotech Oncopeptides AB has appointed Dr. Monica Shaw as CEO. She replaces Jakob Lindberg, who was the CEO since November 15, 2021. Lindberg assumed his previous position as chief scientific officer.

“As we embark on this new phase of our journey as a commercial stage biotech company, dedicated to provide patient access to Pepaxti, I am very pleased to announce, that we have managed to attract Dr. Monica Shaw as CEO of Oncopeptides AB,” says Per Wold-Olsen, chairman of Oncopeptides. “I am also very grateful that Jakob Lindberg will continue his dedicated scientific engagement in Oncopeptides, in his capacity as chief scientific officer.”

Executives say the leadership changes follow a transformational year for Oncopeptides, when Pepaxti was granted marketing authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries, and the United Kingdom. The company started the launch in Germany in October 2022 and has initiated market access activities regarding pricing and reimbursement.

“The appointment of a new CEO with extensive commercialization skills and experience, enables Oncopeptides to fully execute the commercialization and medical affairs activities of Pepaxti in Europe at this time,” managers say.

According to executives, Dr. Shaw brings a wealth of executive leadership skills from the pharmaceutical industry, including GSK and LEO Pharma, and has a strong track record of bringing more than 15 products through Phase III to successful commercialization, globally and across many geographies. She has a broad therapeutic area knowledge from previous positions as a physician and within industry, including immunology, oncology, virology, neurology, and rare diseases.

“I am thrilled to join Oncopeptides and drive the commercialization of Pepaxti in Europe at this exciting time and become engaged in the development of the preclinical portfolio,” Dr. Shaw says. “The recent full approvals of Pepaxti by the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the UK demonstrate that Pepaxti adds critically important clinical value to patients. I look forward to working with the team to ensure that patients with multiple myeloma, who continue to need new treatment options, can get access to and benefit from Pepaxti.

New interim CEO for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Clinical stage biotech NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has appointed Joseph Hooker as interim CEO and president. Hooker’s appointment follows the decision of Gil Price, M.D., to retire from his position as president and CEO. NeuroBo’s board of directors plans to initiate a candidate search with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Dr. Price’s permanent successor.

“We are at an important stage in the evolution of NeuroBo, so we are pleased to have Joe serve as our president and CEO on an interim basis as we conduct a search for our next CEO,” said Andrew I. Koven, chairman of the NeuroBo board. “Joe’s experience and demonstrated leadership are an ideal fit for NeuroBo as we move our newly acquired assets, DA-1241 and DA-1726, into the next stages of clinical development and address the other strategies instrumental to NeuroBo’s success. We expect to benefit from Joe’s combination of clinical, business development and executive expertise, and his diverse experience working with a number of emerging and large biopharmaceutical companies.

“On behalf of the NeuroBo Board of Directors, I also want to thank Gil for his contributions to NeuroBo during a transformative time in NeuroBo’s trajectory, in which we completed the acquisition of rights to DA-1241 and DA-1726, and solidified our financial position by completing a successful $32.3 million financing in November of 2022. Under Joe’s leadership, we are highly confident in the NeuroBo team’s ability to continue advancing our mission and achieving our long-term goals while executing on NeuroBo’s strategic priorities.”

According to Hooker, “Looking ahead, it is an exciting time for NeuroBo as we continue to advance DA-1241 and DA-1726 through their next stages of clinical development. The acquisition of these two cardiometabolic assets marks a seismic shift for NeuroBo, providing NeuroBo with a highly promising, diversified pipeline with several upcoming value inflection points particularly in the exciting nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity space – areas with enormous market opportunity, and I look forward to collaborating with the Board and NeuroBo’s partner, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., on development of these newly acquired assets. We have an opportunity to make NeuroBo into a leader in development of treatments for NASH, along with obesity and type 2 diabetes, and our focus is to file the Phase IIa IND for DA-1241 NASH indication and preparation for IND filing of DA-1726 an obesity indication.”

Hooker has served as an independent consultant and advised on an ad hoc basis for leading management consultancies and various pharmaceutical companies with respect to clinical trials, CROs, and program management. Previously, he was senior director of clinical operations/program leader rare disease, oncology for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he led a cross-functional global program team, pre-clinical through development and commercialization, including strategic planning, oversight, execution of clinical operations and the management of staff.

Hooker earlier served as director, program leadership at Biogen, where he led programs and clinical development for gene therapy, ALS, ophthalmology, rare orphan disease, and CNS. He also was senior director, clinical operations at Pierian Bioscience, where he developed and led clinical operations for an oncology device program, and served as chief operating officer of MedAvante-ProPhase and head, clinical operations for Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals.

Hooker began his pharmaceutical career as senior clinical trial manager and project leader at DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals, and also served at various times in clinical trial management roles at Shire Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon Pharmaceuticals, Quintiles, and Novo Nordisk. He received a B.A. from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. from Rider University.

“Over the past year, we have developed a clear vision and laid a strong foundation for the future of NeuroBo,” Dr. Price says. “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to my team, our BOD, and our stockholders for their unwavering support during this exciting time.”

Intergalactic Therapeutics appoints new CEO

Theresa G.H. Heah, M.D., M.B.A. has become CEO of Intergalactic Therapeutics, a company focused on transforming medicine through non-viral gene therapy. Executives say Dr. Heah brings extensive experience in deal making, research, development, and commercialization of gene therapy and ophthalmic products on a global scale and will lead Intergalactic as it enters its next phase of growth, with an initial focus on ophthalmology.

She succeeds Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and a venture partner at the firm, who was the founding CEO of Intergalactic Therapeutics and led its incubation. Dr. Ehlers is now chair of Intergalactic’s board of directors.

“Intergalactic was formed to overcome the limitations of viral-based gene therapy and develop a best-in-class non-viral alternative,” Dr. Ehlers says. “Theresa’s deep experience with gene therapies in ophthalmology across the full value chain of development and commercialization make her uniquely qualified to lead Intergalactic at this important stage in the company’s growth. We’re thrilled to welcome Theresa, and I look forward to working with her to advance Intergalactic’s proprietary platform and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients.”

Dr. Heah most recently served as president and chief medical officer at Kriya Therapeutics, where she launched the ophthalmology division, Kriya Ophthalmology, and was responsible for building its AAV gene therapy portfolio strategy and supporting the company’s Series C financing. Prior to joining Kriya, Dr. Heah served as executive VP of operations and chief medical officer at AsclepiX Therapeutics, where she led the company’s Series A financing and advancement of its pipeline products into the clinic.

She also previously served as chief medical officer at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), working to develop gene therapies in ophthalmology and rare diseases. In addition, she has held several leadership positions with increasing responsibility in early-stage private companies (Fovea Pharmaceuticals) and publicly traded companies (Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bayer Healthcare, and Sanofi).

Dr. Heah earned her M.D. from Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas’ School of Medicine, King’s College, University of London, and her Executive Master’s in Business Administration from the European School of Management & Technology (ESMT), Berlin.

“Non-viral gene therapy is an exciting area that holds immense untapped potential,” Dr. Heah says. “The transformational approach being advanced by Intergalactic has the promise to expand the gene therapy universe and bring meaningful change to patients in need. I’m honored to be joining this exceptional company and am looking forward to sharing new data soon that demonstrate the promise of Intergalactic’s unique platform to address major unmet needs for patients with ophthalmological disorders and beyond.”

Harmony taps interim CEO, founder steps up as executive chairman

In the wake of the departure of John C. Jacobs as president and CEO, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. has named Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., Harmony’s executive VP and chief medical officer, as interim CEO. Jeff Aronin, Harmony’s founder and board chairman, will continue to lead the board of directors as well as provide counsel and guidance to the senior management team through the transition as executive chairman.

“We have full confidence in Dr. Dayno taking over as CEO on an interim basis,” Aronin says. “He has been instrumental in leading our clinical development programs and regulatory strategy as our chief medical officer for the past five years. He is a nationally recognized expert in neuroscience and has been responsible for managing the research, development and medical and regulatory affairs for Harmony. The board is confident that Harmony’s underlying business continues to be strong, and the team will continue to execute on its strategic imperative while driving long-term value.”

“I want to thank John Jacobs for his leadership of Harmony over the past several years,” Dayno says. “I look forward to serving as interim CEO as we continue to execute on our 3-pillar growth strategy – optimizing commercial performance in narcolepsy, expanding clinical utility beyond narcolepsy and acquiring additional assets through business development. We will remain disciplined in our execution to ensure Harmony is well-positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.”

Mallinckrodt appoints Peter Richardson as CSO

Mallinckrodt plc has made Dr. Peter Richardson, B.Med.Sci., BM, BS, MRCP executive VP and chief scientific officer. With more than 30 years of research and development experience in the pharmaceutical industry, executives say Dr. Richardson will have executive responsibility for Mallinckrodt’s branded research and development (R&D), medical affairs, safety, and regulatory affairs functions. He will serve on the company’s executive committee and succeeds Steven Romano, M.D., who departed Mallinckrodt in December 2022.

“Peter is another strong addition to our executive committee, and I am very pleased that he is joining Mallinckrodt to lead our portfolio expansion efforts as chief scientific officer,” says Siggi Olafsson, president and CEO. “Peter is an experienced industry leader with a proven track record of successfully managing product development pipelines and executing clinical programs, underpinned by a passion for scientific innovation and patient care. I am confident that his expertise and vision will be key to advancing our pipeline and bringing value-enhancing therapies to market for the benefit of our patients.”

Dr. Richardson previously served as executive VP, head of research and development and chief medical officer at Antares Pharmaceuticals, overseeing all pharmaceutical research and development activities across the organization. Prior to this role, Dr. Richardson held senior leadership positions in research and development at several pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Mannkind Corp., and Adare Pharmaceuticals.

He holds a B.Med.Sci. from the University of Nottingham and a BM, BS from the University of Nottingham Medical School. He completed Stanford University Graduate School of Business’ executive program and is a member of the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom.

“Mallinckrodt has undertaken a significant transformation under Siggi’s leadership, with a focus on pursuing pipeline opportunities and reinforcing the foundation of the business to strengthen the company’s long-term position,” Dr. Richardson says. “I look forward to working with the Mallinckrodt team to continue the progress underway and develop innovative products that have a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.”

Capsida Biotherapeutics makes Julie Hakim CFO

Capsida Biotherapeutics, Inc. has appointed Julie Hakim as chief financial officer. Hakim joins Capsida’s leadership team and is responsible for directing the company’s financial strategy.

“In her very successful career as a financial executive, Julie has demonstrated expertise in many areas of finance and business – including R&D, product launches, revenue growth, acquisitions, integrations, and workforce expansions,” says Peter Anastasiou, CEO of Capsida. “We are thrilled that Julie is joining Capsida as our CFO, where she will direct strategies that help us grow our business and help us unlock the potential of gene therapy for all patients.”

Prior to joining Capsida, Hakim was CFO at Sequoia Vaccines, a clinical-

stage biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Sequoia, she spent 16 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Lundbeck, starting at Ovation Pharmaceuticals, prior to its acquisition by Lundbeck. Most recently she served as senior VP and head of human and financial resources for North America, which at its peak had approximately $3 billion in gross revenues and more than 1,200 employees across several sites with commercial, R&D, and general & administrative staff. During her tenure at Lundbeck, she led teams focused on accounting, finance, human resources, business planning, and operations. She also served on Lundbeck’s board of directors for all its North American legal entities from 2019 to 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from North Central College in Naperville, Ill. She was a certified public accountant (CPA) in the state of New Jersey.

“Capsida is a company that puts patients ahead of everything else, and I am honored to be joining this world-class team as CFO,” Hakim says. “I look forward to working with the Capsida leadership team and board on the financial and strategic aspects of programs that bring therapies to patients in need.”

ZielBio appoints Alan Bash CEO

ZielBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering new treatments for cancer through its innovative drug discovery platform, has made Alan S. Bash CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors.

According to executives, the appointment comes as ZielBio reaches the completion of enrollment in the Phase I, dose escalation, open-label study of lead asset ZB131 (proposed international nonproprietary name Ibentatug), a cancer-specific plectin (CSP)-targeting functional antibody, in tumors likely to express CSP. The company plans to open Phase II expansion cohorts with ZB131 as monotherapy and in combination with a standard of care therapeutic in the first quarter of 2023.

“ZielBio has demonstrated a unique capability to discover novel targets and has already brought a promising, highly differentiated antibody, ZB131, into the clinic,” Bash says. “I am honored to work alongside Kimberly Kelly and the entire ZielBio team, to help make a difference in the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.”

Bash most recently served as president and CEO of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. He joined Checkmate after a 22-year career at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), where he served as senior VP, commercial model innovation, and prior to that, senior VP for immunology and fibrosis, partnering with research and development to advance early and late-stage assets in the integrated BMS and Celgene portfolios.

During his years leading teams in oncology at BMS, he led the U.S. launch of the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo, and the first FDA-approved checkpoint combination. He also served as worldwide VP for BMS’s lung cancer franchise and led the product team for a targeted antibody for head and neck cancer, and colorectal cancer. He earned his B.A. from Georgetown University and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

“I am excited to work with Alan, continuing ZielBio’s mission to bring innovative therapeutics to patients,” says Dr. Kimberly Kelly, who will continue to serve ZielBio as president, chief operating officer and member of the board. “I am encouraged by the preliminary safety data from our clinical trial. With an expanding clinical program in several cancers with high unmet need on the horizon, Alan arrives at a pivotal time for our company.”

Dieter Weinand, chairman of the board, states, “We are very pleased to welcome Alan to lead ZielBio through its next phase of growth. Alan’s demonstrated ability to develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer patients, combined with his experience in both large pharmaceutical and smaller biotechnology settings, will provide the strategic and operational expertise needed to help ZielBio reach its full potential.”

Annovis Bio strengthens senior leadership team

Annovis Bio has made Dr. Michael Christie VP of process chemistry and David Prohaska VP of toxicology and pharmacology.

“The expertise of Dr. Michael Christie and David Prohaska will significantly strengthen our ability to conduct successful clinical trials and navigate the regulatory process,” says Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., founder, president, and CEO of Annovis “The insights and experience that both bring to Annovis will be instrumental in our success as we take significant strides in expanding our large-scale manufacturing capabilities, conduct our late-stage clinical trials in Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and satisfy all important regulatory steps with the FDA.”

Dr. Christie has more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining Annovis, he was the senior director of chemical process and R&D for Teva Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Teva Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Christie served as the director of chemical process research and development at Cephalon, Inc. Other past positions include VP of operations at Puresyn, Inc. and VP of process development at Zynaxis, Inc.

Executives say Prohaska brings 25 years of experience in all aspects of preclinical drug development and has a long track record of successful FDA submissions with multiple drug approvals. Prohaska joined Annovis from Aravive Biologics where he served as the director of preclinical development and clinical operations support. Prior to Aravive Biologics, Prohaska served as the director of preclinical development at Furiex, Inc.

Former Amgen exec becomes Halia’s CMO

Dr. Margit M. Janát-Amsbury, M,D., Ph.D., was named chief medical officer of Halia Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Janát-Amsbury to our team,” says Dr. David J. Bearss, president and CEO. “Her significant expertise in successfully driving clinical development of oncology drug candidates will prove invaluable to the company as we continue to advance the development of our lead compound, HT-6184, for treating diseases driven by chronic inflammation.”

Executives say Dr. Janát-Amsbury is an experienced leader of cross-functional early development teams in oncology. With 20-plus years of experience in academic and industry settings, she has guided numerous oncology assets through Phase I/II development and has extensive experience in translational research focused on drug delivery and disease modeling.

“I am honored to join Halia Therapeutics and work alongside this accomplished multi-disciplinary team of scientists and innovators,” Dr. Janát-Amsbury says. “The company’s unique approach of targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome to resolve chronic inflammation has enormous potential within multiple therapeutic areas. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission and developing Halia’s pipeline.”

Prior to joining Halia Therapeutics, Dr. Janát-Amsbury served as an executive medical director in early oncology development at Amgen and was also the product team lead for Amgen’s prostate portfolio. Before joining Amgen, she oversaw the development of multiple small molecules at Tolero Pharmaceuticals, which Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma acquired in 2017. Dr. Janát-Amsbury has held faculty appointments with the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, as well as the Department of Bioengineering at the University of Utah, where she also served as co-director of the Center for Nanomedicine. Dr. Janát-Amsbury received her M.D. and Ph.D. from the Albertus Magnus University in Cologne, Germany.

New CMO for BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. has appointed Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Rachmilewitz will report to the CEO and lead the company’s clinical and medical functions.

“Tami has tremendous experience across a range of therapeutic areas and drug development modalities,” says Philip Serlin, CEO. “Her complementary expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for the anticipated launch of Aphexda (motixafortide) in the U.S., expand motixafortide’s clinical development into additional therapeutic areas, assess our next clinical development steps for AGI-134, and add new assets to our development pipeline. Her proven leadership, extensive global clinical trial experience, and broad clinical development background will strengthen our mission to bring important new medicines to patients.”

Dr. Rachmilewitz brings more than 15 years of clinical development industry experience to the company, including overseeing clinical development programs in oncology, immunology, and neurodegeneration. She was senior VP of clinical development at VBL Therapeutics, where she led all aspects of the company’s immuno-oncology clinical trial programs and oversaw its clinical operations and medical affairs teams. Her prior experience also includes clinical development leadership positions at NeuroDerm Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novartis. During her career, Dr. Rachmilewitz has led early to late-phase clinical development programs, including large multinational pivotal trials.

“I am very excited to be joining a dedicated team focused on bringing best-in-class therapeutics to patients with cancers and to other diseases with significant unmet need,” Dr. Rachmilewitz says. “I look forward to supporting our clinical and medical teams and working with my fellow leaders at

BioLineRx to realize the broad potential of our programs.”

She received her Bachelor of Medical Sciences degree from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Hadassah Medical School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where she also performed her internship and residency in psychiatry.

Sensorium Therapeutics appoints chief scientific officer

Jeffrey M. Brown, Ph.D., MBA is now chief scientific officer of Sensorium Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging medicinal chemistry, neuroscience, and machine learning to develop nature-inspired psychoactive medicines for mental health.

In addition to leading a team of world-class scientists, Dr. Brown will oversee the progress of Sensorium’s initial candidate, SENS-01, which is being developed as a rapid-acting and well-

tolerated therapeutic for patients with anxiety and depression, and its Biodynamic Discovery Platform (BDP), a drug discovery engine that rapidly identifies, synthesizes, and enhances target molecules as novel therapeutics.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our scientific leadership at this critical phase of development for the company,” says Dick Simon, CEO of Sensorium. “Jeffrey’s impressive background leading preclinical programs and building drug discovery platforms across large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will be instrumental as we advance SENS-01 and further leverage the BDP to identify novel drug leads with the potential to address the growing mental health crisis.”

Dr. Brown joins Sensorium from Deep Genomics, where he served as VP and head of preclinical research, advancing the company’s discovery pipeline for antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics. Prior to Deep Genomics, he held leadership positions at Voyager Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Before then, he spent more than two decades at Amgen, Pfizer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Over the course of his career, he has led more than 20 preclinical programs and successfully advanced several into clinical development. He holds a Ph.D. in pharmacology/toxicology from the University of Utah and an MBA from Suffolk University.

“As a devoted drug hunter, I was impressed by Sensorium’s unique approach of applying lessons from nature and what has worked in humans for centuries to create scalable small molecules with the power to transform the current treatment paradigm,” Dr. Brown says. “This passionate and purposeful team has what it takes to go the distance – leveraging cutting-edge science and probing the vast unexplored chemical space of psychoactive plants and fungi toward improving mental health.”

Dianthus strengthens leadership team with new CSO

Susan Kalled, Ph.D., has become chief scientific officer of Dianthus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics.

“We are thrilled to have Susan join the team at such a pivotal time for the company,” says Marino Garcia, president and CEO. “Her expertise in shaping complement and immunology pipelines across small and large biotech companies will be invaluable as we advance our lead program through Phase I clinical studies this year and as we further develop our pipeline with novel targets and next-generation complement inhibitors.”

Kalled is a longtime biotech leader with decades of experience leading early discovery research, clinical drug development, and strategic partnerships spanning the areas of autoimmunity and

inflammation, rare diseases, and immuno-oncology.

Prior to Dianthus, she served as CSO of Compass Therapeutics. As VP of biology at Q32 Bio, Kalled established the founding research team and played a key role in shaping the complement and immunology-focused pipeline. As senior director of external sciences at Shire, she built and led the group, establishing external research partnerships that greatly expanded and diversified the research portfolio across multiple disease areas and therapeutic modalities. Within the Immunology Research Group at Biogen, she initiated and advanced drug development efforts from discovery to clinical development, including CD40L and members of the BAFF family.

Kalled holds a Ph.D. in immunology from Tufts University.

“I’ve been impressed with what the Dianthus team has accomplished in the last year,” Dr. Kalled says. “To advance from the company’s launch to a clinical trial in such a brief span of time is a testament to this group’s tenacity and a culture of innovation that’s critical to high-impact success in early-stage companies. I join the team inspired and energized to build on the momentum that’s been set in motion so we can deliver transformative therapies to patients.”

MinervaX appoints Lidia Oostvogels as CMO

MinervaX ApS, a privately held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), has named Lidia Oostvogels chief medical officer.

According to executives, Oostvogels brings a wealth of experience in vaccine development with more than 25 years’ experience in clinical development. Prior to joining MinervaX, she was senior VP, area head, infectious diseases and senior VP, clinical development, for prophylactic vaccines at CureVac AG.

“I am delighted to welcome Lidia Oostvogels to the leadership team,” says CEO Per Fischer. “Her extensive track record in vaccine development will be invaluable as we continue to make significant progress with our novel GBS vaccine. We are looking forward to an exciting and pivotal year of development milestones in 2023 as we continue to advance our vaccine for the prevention of the large unmet medical need, Group B Streptococcal infections.”

Oostvogels worked for GSK plc for more than 12 years, where she was director of vaccine discovery and development, clinical. Prior to GSK, she spent nine years at Boehringer Ingelheim in a clinical development role. She gained her medical doctor qualification from Ghent University in Belgium. Managers say Oostvogels’ experience will be instrumental as MinervaX progresses its GBS vaccine towards Phase III clinical development.

“I am hugely excited to join MinervaX and look forward to contributing to the further development of its GBS vaccine,” Oostvogels says. “There is a major need for more options to prevent this disease and I am delighted to be working with the experienced team at MinervaX to bring this important vaccine to populations at risk.”