Pharma people on the move: Spring 2024 Roundup

A review of the latest leadership moves in the pharma industry.

Pfizer picks new chief strategy and innovation officer

Pfizer has appointed Andrew Baum, M.D., as chief strategy and innovation officer, executive VP. Dr. Baum is now a member of Pfizer’s executive leadership team reporting to Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. He joined Pfizer from Citi, where he served as head of Global Healthcare, managing director equity research. Prior to joining Citi in 2011, Dr. Baum covered European pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley for 14 years and earlier in his career was a practicing physician at the Royal National Orthopaedic Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he completed his residency.

At Pfizer, Dr. Baum will play a vital role in advancing Pfizer’s long-term corporate strategic plan to maximize value for patients and shareholders. He will also be responsible for the company’s portfolio analysis and prioritization functions, business development activities, strengthening partnerships with the biotech ecosystem, and the commercial evaluation of the research pipeline. In his role, he will also chair Pfizer’s Portfolio Management Team, the company’s most senior governing body responsible for portfolio management and capital deployment across the company’s research and development pipeline, ensuring that the company brings forward vaccines and medicines that have the greatest potential of addressing unmet patient needs while achieving robust reimbursement and access.

Dr. Baum succeeds Aamir Malik, who recently moved into a new role at Pfizer as chief U.S. commercial officer, executive VP.

“Dr. Baum has a rare profile that combines deep clinical and scientific knowledge with strong financial expertise in fields such as equity research, hedge funds, investment banking and shareholder value creation strategies,” Bourla says. “As a former experienced analyst who followed Pfizer for over a decade, he will bring fresh strategic insights into the company’s business and portfolio. Dr. Baum has more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record in leading high-impact research projects and teams, developing robust strategies and forging global partnerships that have expanded markets and increased investor returns. I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Pfizer where he will be an important thought partner for me and my leadership team as we continue to advance impactful vaccines and therapies that deliver value for patients, health systems, and shareholders.”

Dr. Baum holds a master of arts degree in physiological sciences and a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (BM ChB) degree from Oxford University and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine. Dr. Baum also has a strong background in oncology and was the first analyst to report on the transformative opportunity of cancer immunotherapy in 2011. He is the former co-chair of Immuno-Oncology 360° (IO360°).

“I am thrilled to be joining Pfizer as chief strategy and innovation officer,” Dr. Baum says. “I look forward to leveraging my prior experience to help Pfizer identify, accelerate and deliver more breakthrough therapies with the power to transform patients’ lives. Pfizer is well placed to accelerate its growth given its deep current expertise in small molecules, antibody engineering and innovative vaccines.”

Teva appoints executive VP, Teva Global Operations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has made Matthew Shields executive VP of Teva Global Operations (TGO), the company’s manufacturing and supply division. Shields succeeds Eric Drapé, who left after 11 years with the company, including more than four years as executive VP, global operations. Shields became a member of Teva’s executive leadership team and reports directly to President and CEO Richard Francis. He will be based in Teva’s U.S. headquarters in Parsippany, NJ.

Shields joins Teva with a track record over a 25-plus year career in the global biopharmaceutical and animal health industries. Executives say as an engineer by trade, Shields brings significant experience at every stage of the manufacturing and supply process. Most recently, Shields served as senior VP for animal health manufacturing for Merck (known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada), where he oversaw end-to-end manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, and process development. Prior to Merck, he led specialty care manufacturing, engineering, and operational excellence for Sanofi. Shields spent much of his early career at Amgen, where held a variety of leadership roles in operations.

“I’m thrilled to welcome a transformational leader of Matthew’s caliber to the executive team at Teva,” Francis says. “Matthew brings a wealth of experience in health operations that are critical to fulfilling our purpose by enabling Teva to execute on our promises to patients and healthcare systems around the world. Matthew is ideally positioned to lead our TGO organization through the next phase of our Pivot to Growth journey.

“As we have intensified our efforts to best position Teva for future success through our Pivot to Growth strategy, Eric Drapé has played a key role in strengthening our operations network. During his tenure leading TGO, the organization has made tremendous strides serving patients by standardizing processes, increasing agility, and improving our operating margin. I would like to thank Eric for his many contributions to Teva and wish him all the best as he embarks on a new and exciting phase in his life.”

According to Shields, “Teva is clearly a company with incredible potential based on the early progress of its Pivot to Growth strategy, and its tremendous heritage in manufacturing important medicines serving the needs of patients around the world. I’m honored to take on this critical role, and eager to begin working with the talented team in Teva Global Operations, and my colleagues across the Company, to deliver on our inspiring purpose.”

Shields received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and materials science engineering from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Bryant University in Rhode Island. He currently serves on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers.

Ensoma gets CEO

Genomic medicines company Ensoma has appointed Jim Burns, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and a member of the company’s board of directors.

“Jim Burns is an accomplished biotechnology executive who joins Ensoma at a critical and exciting time for the company as we advance our first program through IND-enabling studies,” said Paula Soteropoulos, chairman of the board and interim CEO of Ensoma. “Jim’s track record of leadership and groundbreaking work in product development, notably as CEO of Locanabio, where he spearheaded the development of RNA-targeted gene therapies, and Casebia Therapeutics, a pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics, aligns with Ensoma’s mission to advance precision genomic medicines through innovative technologies.”

Dr. Burns states, “I am excited to join Ensoma’s highly talented team that is quickly advancing the next wave of genetic medicines in which hematopoietic stem cells are genetically engineered in vivo to treat disease with a single off-the-shelf therapeutic administration, This approach holds tremendous promise for patients in need. I am committed to accelerating our first program toward the clinic, while further expanding our efforts to address a range of devastating genetic, immunological and oncological conditions, bringing the possibility of life-changing treatments to individuals and families worldwide.”

Prior to joining Ensoma, Dr. Burns was CEO of Locanabio, a company focused on developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases. Before that, he was CEO of Casebia Therapeutics, which is now part of CRISPR Therapeutics. Dr. Burns spent the bulk of his career at Genzyme and Sanofi, where he held several leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including North America site head for R&D, where he coordinated R&D operations across key therapeutic areas. Dr. Burns is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and a past board member of MassBio and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Dr. Burns earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Purdue University and Master of Science and doctorate degrees in bioengineering from the University of Illinois-Chicago, where his thesis work focused on drug delivery. Following his graduate studies, he was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Florida.

New leader for Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine, an AI-enabled precision immunology company, has appointed Reginald Seeto, MBBS, as CEO and president. Dr. Seeto is a seasoned CEO and board member who brings more than two decades of leadership experience across both diagnostic and therapeutic companies.

“Reg has an established leadership track record in building both products and companies by setting bold strategies that can be delivered through high performing teams,” said Samir Kaul, managing director at Khosla Ventures and a member of the Scipher board of directors. “His deep understanding of the diagnostic and therapeutic industry makes him the right person to lead Scipher going forward.”

Dr. Seeto was most recently the CEO and president of CareDx, a company focused on the transplant patient. Prior to this, he was the chief operating officer at Ardelyx, and executive VP of corporate development and strategy at Medimmune, the biologics division of AstraZeneca. Earlier in his career, he held both U.S. and global leadership positions at Boehringer Ingelheim and Organon, respectively. He launched his career as a physician-scientist with both clinical and research roles and worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

“I am thrilled to be joining Scipher, where we can grow the business because of the ongoing unmet need in treating patients with autoimmune disease and with the significant opportunity to partner with biopharmaceutical companies.” Dr. Seeto says. “Importantly, one of the key attractions in joining was the ability to work with the world-class caliber board at Scipher.”

New CEO for ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics Limited has made John E. Milad its CEO. Milad brings more than 25 years of experience as an executive leader, venture capitalist, and investment banker focused on the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

According to executives, as CEO of Quanta Dialysis Technologies for nearly a decade, Milad led the development and commercial launch of an award-winning portable haemodialysis system designed to transform the delivery of kidney care to patients. He drove market entry into the UK and United States, while raising a record-breaking $245 million private funding round and building an extensive intellectual property estate of over 40 patent families. Prior to this, he served as chief financial officer of Nitec Pharma, where he headed up finance and business development activities, raising a pivotal funding round and securing a licensing partner to enable the company’s transition from clinical development to commercialization.

Milad also has significant experience as a venture investor, with previous roles as partner and co-head of healthcare ventures at Downing LLP and investment director at NBGI Ventures, as well as positions at Atlas Venture and Kirkland Investors. Successful exited investments include Symetis, ACT/Epix, BoneSupport and WebMD.

“Gene editing using CRISPR/Cas9 continues to gain momentum across a wide variety of applications, playing a vital role in ushering in a golden age for medical innovation and synthetic biology,” Milad says. “ERS’ mission is to broaden the secure use of CRISPR/Cas9 by enhancing and expanding accessibility, helping to drive the technology to its full potential. I am delighted to join ERS, with their decade of experience as a respected provider of CRISPR/Cas9 licensing, and look forward to working with the team to continue making CRISPR gene-editing available to the world.”

A graduate of the University of Chicago, he served on the i4i selection panel for translational research at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). Milad currently serves on the boards of Kidney Research UK and Otivio AS and is a business mentor at the Royal Academy of Engineering’s accelerator program. He was named in the Sunday Times Maserati List as one of the UK’s “Top 100 Game Changing Innovators and Entrepreneurs”.

“On behalf of the Board and executive team, I would like to welcome John as CEO,” says Shaun Foy, co-founder and chair of the board of directors. “His experience uniquely positions him to lead ERS Genomics through the next stage of its development. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Eric Rhodes for his leadership over the past eight years. During this time, ERS Genomics has been instrumental in providing access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, enabling research and commercialization across a broad range of applications within the life sciences, industrial biology, agriculture, and veterinary sciences sectors. We look forward to working with John as we continue to make this Nobel Prize winning gene editing technology widely available.”

Topas Therapeutics appoints Hugo Fry as CEO

Hugo Fry has become CEO of Topas Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company developing novel antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies to treat autoimmune disorders. Executives say Fry brings three decades of experience including senior management and executive roles at both large pharmaceutical and innovative biotechnology companies and has a significant track record in leading companies from early research and development through product commercialization.

“Topas is at the forefront of tolerance induction therapy with a cutting-edge nanoparticle technology platform designed to elicit immune tolerization in T-cell-mediated diseases,” Fry states. “As I take the helm, I am excited to advance the work of this talented team and look forward to leading Topas’ strategic efforts to progress our corporate and clinical development.”

Fry has an extensive and diverse career spanning three decades within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, characterized by strategic and leadership roles, including chief commercial officer at Imbria Pharmaceuticals and chief business officer and managing director at 20Med Therapeutics as well as CEO of RQ Biotechnology. He has previously led R&D, industrial affairs as well as commercial teams and is experienced in licensing, fundraising and forging strategic partnerships. He has also held several executive positions spanning multiple countries, including managing director of Sanofi UK and Ireland, and VP and chief marketing officer for the Sanofi Pasteur MSD joint venture, along with being the VP of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

“Hugo joins Topas at the right time to provide his broad expertise and strategic direction as we advance our mission of developing novel, disease-modifying treatment options for a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” commented Erich F. Greiner, executive chairman of Topas Therapeutics. “With data from a Phase IIa trial of lead candidate TPM502 in celiac disease expected later this year, we believe Hugo’s leadership will drive value for the company and fully leverage the potential of its innovative approach.”

Fry holds a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Salford and has completed further studies in finance at London Business School and Leadership at Duke University.

mAbxience makes Jurgen Van Broeck its new CEO

mAbxience, a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group with partial ownership from Insud Pharma, has made Jurgen Van Broeck its CEO. Executives say Jurgen, who has served as global commercial director since June 2023, brings a great deal of experience and a proven track record in the pharmaceutical and biosimilars industries.

Prior to his new role, Van Broek was at the forefront of mAbxience’s strategic initiatives, overseeing all commercial, business development, and market access activities. Company managers say he has been instrumental in steering the company’s strategic partnering and establishing the growth trajectory of its CDMO services, adding, “Under his leadership, mAbxience has successfully enhanced its global presence and continued to excel in delivering accessible, high-quality medicines worldwide.”

Van Broek joined mAbxience with nearly two decades of extensive experience in the healthcare sector, including significant roles at multinational corporations such as Merck and Mundipharma. Leaders state his expertise has been particularly impactful in the launch of the first immunology biosimilar across multiple regions, in driving substantial in- and out-licensing deals and steering commercial operations in multiple regions.

“I am honored to lead mAbxience in this exciting growth phase of the company as we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do,” Van Broek says. “Our mission to provide quality, affordable biological medicines and deliver world class CDMO services, remain at the core of our strategy. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to advance our pipeline, expand our global footprint and become a world known CDMO for biologics.”

“mAbxience remains committed to its mission of enhancing the quality of life through universal access to high-quality biopharmaceuticals,” executives say. “With a robust product pipeline and strategic partnerships across over 100 markets, mAbxience is set to maintain its trajectory as a leading force in the global biopharmaceutical landscape under Jurgen’s leadership.”

Nucleai chooses VP of strategic partnerships

Nucleai, a spatial AI biomarker company, has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Vikas Ahuja as VP of strategic partnerships. According to executives, with more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, Ahuja will be responsible for building an ecosystem of partners – including diagnostic companies, contract research organizations (CROs), assay and instrument vendors, and software companies – that will enable Nucleai’s AI platform to be deployed at scale for late-stage clinical trials and diagnostic applications.

“Vikas has a wealth of experience and knowledge in business development across various sectors within the lifesciences industry and is a perfect addition to our team,” said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. “Our AI spatial technology is currently used in an active clinical trial to aid patient selection. We’re seeing an increasing need for AI spatial biomarkers to support the rapidly growing pipeline of next-generation treatments, including antibody-drug conjugates, multi-specifics, and novel checkpoint inhibitors. Vikas’ proven track record of fostering strategic alliances and driving global growth initiatives speaks volumes about his expertise in building partnerships to scale the deployment of novel diagnostics. We are thrilled to welcome him to Nucleai, where his insights and leadership will accompany our mission to power the next generation of precision therapeutics with AI-driven spatial biomarkers and diagnostics.”

Before joining Nucleai, Ahuja held a leadership role as VP of business development and strategy at Ambry Genetics, where he spearheaded corporate strategy, M&A activities, and licensing initiatives, and oversaw International business segments. He also led the establishment of international partnerships, strategically forging alliances across regions like Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, and Australia at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

“This role presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage my experience in building impactful collaborations across the life sciences sector,” Ahuja states. “The recent partnership with GoPath Diagnostics is a prime example of how strategic alliances can advance our mission of transforming patient care through advanced AI-driven spatial biomarkers. I look forward to fostering similar partnerships to enhance our relationships with large commercial and diagnostic companies, propelling our innovative platform to new heights and ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Ahuja earned his MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his MS in chemical engineering from Imperial College, London.

Obsidian Therapeutics gains chief technical officer

Obsidian Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies, has tapped Dana Alexander as chief technical officer.

“Dana has over two decades of operational expertise across cell therapy, gene therapy, and biologics process development and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), from Phase I through commercialization,” says Madan Jagasia, M.D., CEO. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue leveraging our proprietary cytoDRiVE platform to advance our lead tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy, OBX-115, through clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. We are delighted to welcome Dana to our management team.”

Alexander most recently served as senior VP of technical operations at AlloVir, where he was responsible for building and leading all CMC technical functions including manufacturing, process and analytical development, supply chain, CMC program management, and quality operations. Previously, Alexander held roles as VP of operations, viral vector services at Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio) and chief operations officer at Anika Therapeutics. He also spent 14 years at Sanofi Genzyme in roles of increasing responsibility in CMC operations. Alexander holds an M.B.A. from Boston University and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Northeastern University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the highly accomplished and passionate Obsidian leadership team and to have the opportunity to grow and expand the company’s CMC capabilities,” Alexander says. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to advance OBX-115 and maximizing the company’s platform for manufacturing patient-specific engineered cell and gene therapies as Obsidian’s pipeline expands.”