Pharma people on the move: Summer 2024 roundup

New leader for NS Pharma’s U.S. headquarters

NS Pharma Inc., a subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., has appointed Yukiteru Sugiyama, Ph.D. as president of its U.S. headquarters. Dr. Sugiyama replaced retiring president Tsugio Tanaka as of June 30.

From 1996 until 2007, Dr. Sugiyama worked in research and clinical development with Nippon Shinyaku in Japan, focusing on structural chemistry and blood cancer therapies. In 2007, he transitioned to the commercial division within the company. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he transferred to NS Pharma in the United States to work as assistant VP overseeing commercial functions for Viltepso. In total, Dr. Sugiyama has worked for 28 years at Nippon Shinyaku with progressive levels of responsibility.

“Having served in both our science and patient focused fields, I have come to understand that having empathy for the patient is critical in the development of therapies to treat rare diseases,” Dr. Sugiyama explains. “As president, it is my mission to maintain heightened levels of empathy at NS Pharma, and to enhance transparency between all stakeholders.”

Dr. Sugiyama will lead the company through the next phases of clinical and commercial development for Viltepso and CAP-1002 (through a partnership with Capricor Therapeutics) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

He received a doctorate degree in organic chemistry from Nagoya University in 1996.

Pfizer looking for new chief scientific officer

In July, Pfizer kicked off the external search process to identify a successor for Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and president, Pfizer Research & Development, who will depart the company after a more than 15-year career. Executives say this process is expected to last several months, probably through early next year. Dr. Dolsten will assist in this search and continue to serve in his current position until his successor is in place and any necessary transition is complete.

“After more than 15 years as the architect of Pfizer’s exceptional scientific and research and development resurgence, Mikael and I recently discussed starting the process to look for his successor,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO. “I want to thank Mikael for his incredible contributions, not only to Pfizer and the scientific community, but to the millions of patients he has impacted over the years. Mikael is a distinguished scientist, physician, and leader, and his work will undoubtedly leave an important stamp on the legacy of this 175-year-old company.”

During Dr. Dolsten’s tenure at Pfizer, the company has received more than 35 drug and vaccines approvals of which more than half were new molecular entities. These include products ranging from therapies for inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular, stroke prevention, hemophilia and cancer, to Pfizer’s vaccines for RSV, and pneumococcal and meningococcal diseases, with his most significant accomplishments being the development and subsequent approval of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and oral therapeutic.

“Leading research and development at Pfizer has been a journey of a lifetime,” Dr. Dolsten stated. “I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished in creating a world-class R&D organization with amazing talent, industry-leading scientific platforms, and a first-in-class pipeline and portfolio. I look forward to working closely with Albert to find a new leader who can build on our success and bring even more breakthroughs to patients in need.”

Dr. Dolsten joined Pfizer as part of the Wyeth acquisition in 2009 when he was named president of worldwide research and development with responsibility to lead all of Pfizer’s research as well as development of all compounds through Phase II. At Wyeth, he was president of Wyeth Research, where he led scientists involved in all research and development and medical activities across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Prior to this, he served as executive VP and head of worldwide research for Boehringer Ingelheim from 2003 to 2008, and global VP of research and development at AstraZeneca from 1997 to 2003.

SFA Therapeutics strengthens management team with COO appointment

James Kirwin has become chief operating officer of SFA Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule biosynthetic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. In this role, Kirwin will lead the identification and negotiation of clinical trial study agreements, collaboration with CMC and regulatory teams, and the development of GMP clinical trial materials with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

“As chief operating officer of SFA Therapeutics, I look forward to applying my clinical operations and managerial skillsets to develop industry-leading operations in order to execute clinical trials of SFA-002 and other therapeutic candidates,” Kirwin says. “SFA Therapeutics’ novel platform has the potential to tailor many biosynthetic compounds with target-specific adjuvants, and I welcome the chance to help drive this disruptive science through the clinic to patients in need of safer, more efficacious treatments.”

Executives say Kirwin is a seasoned biopharmaceutical clinical operations leader with more than 20 years of experience in directing research and innovation at global pharmaceutical companies as well as emerging biotechnology start-ups. Kirwin’s expertise spans across multiple managerial and operational functions, including research and development of pre-clinical and clinical assets and the management of complex, high-performing teams.

“As we advance SFA-002 and other therapeutic candidates through the clinic, Jim will be an integral member of our team in managing all aspects of clinical development operations,” said CEO Dr. Ira Spector. “With his exceptional ability to execute strategy with cross-functional teams across a variety of diseases, Jim will bring organizational excellence to SFA Therapeutics as chief operating officer. Jim’s strategic direction will be essential to contributing to SFA’s mission to bring safe and effective drugs to patients suffering from inflammatory and immunologic conditions.”

Most recently, Kirwin served as the executive director, global head of clinical operations at Arvinas. Prior to this, Kirwin was the VP, clinical development operations and clinical alliances at Iterum Therapeutics. He has also held senior positions at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Medtronic Spine and Biologics, Intrexon Corporation, Pfizer, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and AstraZeneca.

Kirwin received his undergraduate degree in microbiology and molecular biology from Pennsylvania State University and his MBA from the University of Delaware.

Chief business development and legal officer for HanAll Biopharma

Christopher Slavinsky has become chief business development and legal officer for HanAll Biopharma. Executives say Slavinsky brings a wealth of expertise to HanAll with his proven track record at leading biopharmaceutical companies and deep knowledge in legal and business strategy. “His experience in driving transformative initiatives and navigating complex regulatory landscapes will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the industry,” said CEO Sean Jeong, M.D.

Slavinsky is expected to leverage his extensive background as a strategic and operationally focused leader with more than 25 years of expertise in legal and business development roles within large pharmaceutical companies and small, emerging biotechnology firms. He has overseen more than $20 billion in strategic transactions, including transformative M&A, integration efforts, asset acquisitions, and divestitures aimed at driving growth, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimizing the company’s market position across R&D, commercial operations, and investor relations functions.

Slavinsky joins HanAll from Coherus BioSciences, where he served as chief business and legal officer. Previously, he held leadership positions at Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Prometheus Biosciences, Takeda, and Pfizer.

“I am excited to join HanAll and contribute my expertise to pioneer cutting-edge therapies targeting unmet medical needs,” Slavinksy says. “I am honored to join a talented global team and look forward to collaborating with academic and industry partners in service of patients in need.”

Slavinksy holds a JD from Washington University in St. Louis, an MS in biochemistry and molecular biology from Thomas Jefferson University, and a BS in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

New chief scientific officer at AbbVie

AbbVie has made Roopal Thakkar, M.D. who served as senior VP, chief medical officer, global therapeutics its executive VP, research & development and chief scientific officer. In this position, Dr. Thakkar will lead the company’s global R&D organization of more than 14,000 team members across all phases of discovery and development, including therapeutics and aesthetics.

“Dr. Thakkar is a physician by training with a deep commitment to innovation and patient care,” said AbbVie CEO Rob Michael. “He has an excellent track record in building new capabilities, forging strategic partnerships and advancing our clinical programs to bring medicines and solutions to patients as quickly as possible. As AbbVie’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Thakkar will continue to build momentum across discovery and all stages of development to fully realize the potential of our diverse pipeline. He has the right vision, skills, and experience to lead our R&D organization.”

Dr. Thakkar replaced Thomas J. Hudson, M.D., who retired from AbbVie. Dr. Hudson joined AbbVie in 2016 overseeing oncology discovery and early development before assuming the role of vice president, discovery research. He was appointed to the role of chief scientific officer in 2019. Over the past eight years, Dr. Hudson helped shape AbbVie’s approach to early-

stage science, built precision medicine capabilities, guided many scientific partnerships and developed data strategies to accelerate drug discovery and development.

In his new position, Dr. Thakkar is also responsible for the six major R&D centers of excellence located across the United States, Germany, and Japan.

“I am excited to assume these new responsibilities for the R&D organization at AbbVie,” Dr. Thakkar says. “Our pipeline of more than 90 drug and device programs presents a significant opportunity to ensure AbbVie’s growth well into the next decade. I am confident that our outstanding R&D team will continue to deliver critical innovation and it’s my privilege to lead this organization as we take on the most challenging health issues for patients.”

Dr. Thakkar joined Abbott/AbbVie in 2003 as part of the Physician Development Program. Since then, he has held several positions in clinical development, including group project director, immunology, as well as vice president, global regulatory affairs where he was responsible for driving industry-leading regulatory submissions to health authorities around the world.

In 2019, Dr. Thakkar assumed the role of VP, global regulatory affairs and R&D quality assurance and in 2022 he was appointed to the role of senior VP, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer. In 2023, Dr. Thakkar was appointed senior VP, chief medical officer, global therapeutics. Prior to joining AbbVie, he completed training in internal medicine and was a clinical fellow at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, and at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Thakkar received his bachelor’s degree in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan and his M.D. from the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

New chief medical officer for Aktis Oncology

Akos Czibere, M.D., Ph.D., has become chief medical officer of Aktis Oncology, a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors. With nearly 20 years of experience in drug development for hematologic and solid tumor cancers, Dr. Czibere brings significant clinical and scientific expertise and leadership capabilities to the role. Pankaj Bhargava, M.D., who served as interim chief medical officer in connection with his entrepreneur partner role at MPM BioImpact, will transition to Aktis’ Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

“Akos’ broad experience and deep expertise in oncology drug development and regulatory affairs further strengthens our capabilities to deliver on the significant patient impact potential of our first-in-class Nectin-4-targeted miniprotein radioconjugate, as well as the multiple programs to follow,” said Matthew Roden, Ph.D., president and CEO. “We thank Pankaj for his contributions to Aktis and look forward to his continued impact as a member of our SAB.”

Executives say in his nearly 20-year career, Dr. Czibere oversaw several functional areas, filed a number of Investigational New Drug applications and successfully led multiple global registration programs in solid tumors and hematological malignancies with approvals in the United States, EU, Japan, China, and other regions.

Most recently, Dr. Czibere was VP and therapeutic area head of hematology-oncology at Pfizer Inc. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Czibere served as VP, clinical development at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, where he designed and executed patient-centric clinical trials from first-in-human through proof of concept. Dr. Czibere received an M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Dusseldorf, Germany, and conducted a postdoctoral research fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He has authored more than 60 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals.

“I am honored to be joining the leadership team at Aktis at a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” Dr. Czibere stated. “The Aktis team has built an impressive pipeline of alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals that have the potential to offer novel treatment options for patients with cancer.”

New chief commercial officer for INOVIO

Steven Egge has become chief commercial officer for INOVIO, a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. Egge will lead the company’s commercial strategy and operations as it prepares to potentially launch its first DNA medicine product, INO-3107, as a treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to INOVIO and look forward to adding his expertise to our leadership team as we continue advancing our preparations to commercially launch INO-3107 in 2025, should it receive approval by the FDA as a treatment for RRP,” said Dr. Jacqueline Shea, president and CEO. “Steve joins us at an exciting time, as we prepare to become a commercial-stage company, while advancing multiple product candidates targeting unmet medical needs. His expertise launching new products, driving market share in competitive environments, and growing overall therapeutic areas will be advantageous to the development and implementation of our commercial plans, as will his experience across immunology and vaccines, HPV, and rare diseases.”

Egge comes to INOVIO from Sumitomo Pharma, where he was senior VP and general manager for women’s health.

“This is a great time to join INOVIO as the company has the opportunity to market the first therapeutic option for patients suffering from RRP, a rare and debilitating HPV-related disease that significantly impacts quality of life,” Egge stated. “I look forward to working with the talented team at INOVIO and continuing the ongoing efforts to build out the company’s commercial strategies and capabilities.”

Before Sumitomo, Egge was at Merck for 20 years, where he held a number of senior commercial leadership roles, including leading Merck’s HPV Vaccines Franchise as well as chief marketing officer for the Vaccine Division. Egge also served as global commercial head for Merck’s fertility franchise. After Merck, he served as senior VP at Genfit Corp.

Pathios Therapeutics appoints CEO

Pathios Therapeutics Limited, a biotech company focused on the development of first-in-class therapies for cancer, has chosen an experienced biotechnology industry executive, Paul G. Higham, as CEO. He brings more than 20 years of C-level executive biotechnology company experience to Pathios, as the company prepares to enter clinical development with its first-in-class GPR65 antagonist.

In conjunction with Higham’s appointment, Pathios’ founding CEO, Stuart Hughes, Ph.D., will transition to the role of chief scientific officer, where he will continue to focus his efforts and deep scientific expertise on the company’s first-of-its-kind GPR65 inhibition approach to cancer immunotherapy. This will include playing a key role on the team advancing PTT-4256, the company’s lead internally discovered, oral, highly potent, and selective small molecule inhibitor of GPR65, into human clinical trials in advanced solid cancers by the end of 2024.

“Following several years of excellent leadership under Stuart, Pathios is preparing to take a critical step forward and enter the clinic with its lead immuno-

oncology program,” said Tom McCarthy Ph.D., co-founder and executive chair. “As we transition from a company with preclinical assets to a full-fledged clinical-stage biotech, we will benefit greatly from Paul’s deep operational and strategic expertise. We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Pathios team and look forward to the successes he will drive, including ongoing fundraising efforts focused on completing our Series B round. Importantly, Stuart will now be able to focus the full force of his scientific acumen on helping shepherd the company’s unique therapeutic approach through development to unlock significant value for patients and shareholders alike.”

Higham most recently served as CEO of Valo Therapeutics. Prior to his tenure with Valo Therapeutics, he held the position of CEO at two other immuno-oncology focused companies, Glycotope, and Immatics Biotechnologies. Earlier in his career, he built a strong foundation of strategic and operational expertise in roles that included commercial development at Ark Therapeutics Group, where he established the company’s adenovirus gene-based medicine production facilities in Finland, VP, commercial development at GSK, and general manager of Bayer Pharmaceuticals for Sweden and Denmark.

“With an exciting first-in-class therapeutic candidate poised for advancement into first-in-human clinical studies and support from a top-tier investor syndicate of Bristol Myers Squibb, Canaan and Brandon Capital, Pathios is exceptionally well positioned for success,” Higham says. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to bring my experience and energy to what is already an exceptional leadership team and help advance the exciting GPR65 antagonist approach at Pathios into much-needed additional therapeutic approaches for patients battling cancer.”

According to Dr. Hughes, “This is an exciting time for Pathios as we work diligently toward the initiation of clinical trials for PTT-4256. These studies will allow us to begin to test our scientific hypothesis around the therapeutic potential of inhibiting the immunosuppressive activity of GPR65 in patients with cancer, marking a key step forward for the development of this novel approach to immunotherapy. I am looking forward to working alongside Paul to advance this science and support him in executing the strategic and operational initiatives that will best position Pathios for long-term success.”

CFO and senior VP named at CASI Pharmaceuticals

Daniel Lang, M.D., has been appointed chief financial officer and senior VP of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

Dr. Lang has more than 30 years of experience as a physician scientist, investor, and biotech executive. “I am excited to join CASI to execute on the Company’s strategy in maximizing the value of its pipeline products, especially CID-103 which has a great potential to address unmet medical needs for autoimmune disease patients,” he stated.

Dr. Lang is a cardiologist by training from UCSF, followed by 20 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager at Farallon Capital and chief investment officer at RS Investments Value Group. Most recently, he was the president of Athenex cell therapy division and led clinical development of the NKT cell platform.

“We are delighted to have Dan join us at this exciting time at CASI,” said Dr. Wei-Wu He, chairman and CEO. “His unique combination of clinical, operational, and capital market experience will contribute to the strategic pivot of anti-CD38 program to focus on antibody mediated rejection (AMR) and Idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP).”

Curve Therapeutics strengthens leadership team

Curve Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company pioneering a revolutionary intracellular screening platform addressing complex and challenging disease targets, has made Simon Jones chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Jones has more than 20 years of experience in the biotech and pharma sector. Managers say he is an accomplished C-suite executive with a skill set that includes senior operational and commercial roles within the lifescience sector, including significant venture fundraising and deal making. He joins from SpyBiotech, where he headed the finance and operations functions. This followed almost a decade as CFO at Karus Therapeutics. Prior, Jones was CFO at various early-stage lifesciences companies, including Eykona Technologies and Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies.

According to Curve CEO Simon Kerry, “Simon brings extensive financial experience at the leadership level from multiple clinical stage biotech companies. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we look to expand our team, advance our proprietary Microcycle discovery platform, and progress our pipeline of potential first-in-class assets.”

Jones states, “Curve’s revolutionary Microcycle discovery platform and rich pipeline of assets means that it is a company primed to disrupt the drug discovery space. I am excited to be joining as the company expands and transitions to become a clinical stage company.”

New president and chief operating officer for Immunic

Biotech company Immunic Inc. has made seasoned biopharmaceutical executive Jason Tardio its chief operating officer and president. In the newly created role, Tardio will lead internal efforts to prepare for the potential launch of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), the company’s orally available nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator. The company also reported that Werner Gladdines, VP, program management and clinical development operations, has been promoted to chief development officer.

Tardio will work closely with Patrick Walsh, chief business officer, to prepare the company for a range of potential partnership outcomes for vidofludimus calcium, as well as Immunic’s other drug candidates.

“Jason’s extensive experience, most notably related to the launch and commercialization of successful multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs for both Novartis and Biogen, as well as his history of significant out-licensing transactions provide Immunic with an invaluable and proven skill as we draw closer to completion of vidofludimus calcium’s Phase III ENSURE program,” stated CEO Daniel Vitt, Ph.D. “Jason’s appointment reflects our commitment to both commercial and partnership preparedness and comes at a particularly important and exciting time with the upcoming read-out of our Phase II CALLIPER trial in progressive MS expected in April 2025 and the completion of our twin phase 3 ENSURE trials in relapsing MS expected in the second quarter and the second half of 2026, respectively. We warmly welcome him to Immunic.”

Tardio added, “I am thrilled to join Immunic’s very talented team and am particularly enthusiastic about the potential to bring such a groundbreaking and much-needed oral treatment option to patients with relapsing and also progressive forms of MS, where patients have few options and there continues to be a huge unmet need. With its compelling dual mechanism of action, as well as its combined neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral effects, vidofludimus calcium has the potential to meaningfully enhance therapeutic options and also tap enormous markets. I look forward to applying my years of experience in this indication to support the drug’s ultimate commercial success, assuming future regulatory approval.”

Tardio most recently served as chief operating officer of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. since June 2021, after joining the company as chief commercial officer in November 2019. Previously, Tardio served as VP, head of the multiple sclerosis franchise at Novartis AG from September 2018 to November 2019. Before Novartis, he spent nine years in positions of increasing responsibility at Biogen Inc., where he most recently served as general manager, managing director for Biogen’s Latin America South affiliate. Earlier at Biogen, Tardio held a wide range of sales and marketing roles, including positions in global commercial strategy, the U.S. business unit and the international affiliates. Tardio’s more than two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry began at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sepracor Inc., with various roles in sales, sales training, and marketing. He holds a Bachelor of Science from The College of New Jersey and an MBA in Pharmaceutical Marketing from St. Joseph’s University.

Gladdines joined Immunic in January 2021 as head of the IMU-838 program. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility and was appointed VP, program management and clinical development operations in February 2023. In his new role, Gladdines will take over additional strategic and operational responsibility for Immunic’s overall clinical operations functions.