Pharmacies take appeal of $650 mln opioid award to Ohio top court

March 26 (Reuters) – Pharmacy operators CVS (CVS.N), Walmart (WMT.N), and Walgreens (WBA.O) on Tuesday urged Ohio’s highest court to conclude they cannot be held liable for fueling an opioid epidemic in two of the state’s counties that won a $650.9 million judgment against them.

Jeffrey Wall, a lawyer for Walgreens, told the Ohio Supreme Court that state law bars Lake and Trumbull counties’ claims that the dispensing of addictive pain medications by the pharmacy chains created a public nuisance in their communities that the companies should be forced to help remedy.

Wall said an amendment to the Ohio Products Liability Act that the state legislature adopted in 2007 explicitly barred all common-law public nuisance claims based on the sale of products that seek compensation from a manufacturer or supplier.

“That language could not be broader or more categorical,” Wall said.

But some justices questioned whether the legislature intended for the statute to be read so broadly when it was primarily concerned with lawsuits by individuals seeking damages for past injuries caused by defective products.