Philadelphia to end indoor mask mandate days after imposing it

(Reuters) – Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, health officials said late on Thursday, reversing its decision just days after imposing the order.

The Board of Health (BOH) voted on Thursday to end the mandate, the Philadelphia health department said.

“Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommend masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate,” a department spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday. “Given the latest data, the BOH voted to rescind the mandate.”

Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate on Monday for indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses, responding to what appeared to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. read more

The move made Philadelphia the first major city in the United States to reimpose such a mandate.

Before re-imposing the mandate, the city of 1.5 million residents relaxed its indoor mask mandate for public spaces amid a decline in cases in March following the record Omicron variant surge in January.