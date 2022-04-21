https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Philadelphia-to-end-indoor-mask-mandate-days-after-imposing-it-Reuters-4-22-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-04-21 23:12:422022-04-22 13:33:07Philadelphia to end indoor mask mandate days after imposing it
April 21, 2022; 10:33 PM EDT
Most U.S. states and localities have eased mask and vaccination requirements.
A total of 5,025 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19 and more than 280,000 have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the city’s health department, which added the city had 242 average new cases per day with 65 hospitalizations as of last count.
About 990,000 lives have been lost in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, according to a Reuters tally.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Bernard Orr
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/philadelphia-end-indoor-mask-mandate-days-after-imposing-it-2022-04-22