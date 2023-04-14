Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke

Philips logo

Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke

AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) – Philips (PHG.AS) clarified on Friday that 2.2 million devices it has repaired or replaced in a major recall of respiratory devices are actually in the hands of patients in the United States.

The Dutch healthcare equipment maker issued a statement clarifying progress of the recall program underway since 2021 after the FDA issued a statement on April 13 saying that the number of devices the company had replaced was “considerably less” than the 2.46 million indicated on the company’s website.

Philips shares were down 2.7% at 16.32 euros at 0842 GMT in Amsterdam.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
brain scan Third patient death potentially linked to lecanemab days before expected FDA decision
FDA U.S. FDA joins global regulators probing tainted overseas cough syrup
Pills U.S. new drug price exceeds $200,000 median in 2022
FDA sign Veru moves forward with late-stage COVID study despite FDA roadblock
FDA FDA investigating risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients on dialysis receiving Amgen's Prolia
Pfizer BioNTech booster Israel says has not found a link between Pfizer COVID shot and stroke
Moderna U.S. sets $1.74 billion deal with Moderna for updated COVID vaccine
Sanofi FDA partially halts Sanofi's BTK inhibitor for multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis