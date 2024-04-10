Philips shares rise on final U.S. deal on sleep apnea machines

Philips shares rise on final US deal on sleep apnea machines

April 10 (Reuters) – Philips (PHG.AS) announced the main terms of an agreement it reached in January with the U.S. government on its new sleep apnea machines, which has already cost the company over 360 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, sending its shares up almost 3% on Wednesday.

Philips said it had reached what is known as a consent decree that spells out the improvements it needs to make at its Respironics plants in the United States.

In January, Philips said the costs of the consent decree led to a provision of 363 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, and were expected to be about 1% of total revenue in 2024. The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021, because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.