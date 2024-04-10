Philips shares rise on final U.S. deal on sleep apnea machines

,

Philips shares rise on final US deal on sleep apnea machines

April 10 (Reuters) – Philips (PHG.AS) announced the main terms of an agreement it reached in January with the U.S. government on its new sleep apnea machines, which has already cost the company over 360 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, sending its shares up almost 3% on Wednesday.

Philips said it had reached what is known as a consent decree that spells out the improvements it needs to make at its Respironics plants in the United States.
 
In January, Philips said the costs of the consent decree led to a provision of 363 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, and were expected to be about 1% of total revenue in 2024.
 
The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021, because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.
 
The company also stopped selling new devices at that point.
 
Earlier this year, the FDA said 561 deaths had been reported since 2021 related to the use of recalled ventilators and machines.
 

/by
You might also like
Johnson & JohnsonReutersNigeria recalls J&J children’s cough syrup over toxic substance
FDAUS FDA approves first RSV vaccine from GSK
NovartisNovartis to prioritize U.S. market, unfazed by drug pricing pushback
food bankWhite House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition
monkeypox vaccination stationU.S. to provide states with up to 442,000 Jynneos doses to combat monkeypox
White HouseWhite House reveals details of biomanufacturing initiative to put U.S. on top
Philips HealthcareU.S. FDA identifies recall of Philips’ respiratory devices as most serious
CVS, Walmart, WalgreensCVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims